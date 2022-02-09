A man from Corrientes met Sylvester Stallone while working

“We were lucky that he approached us who were there at a game and took a picture with the horses,” Mercedeño Dario Gómez told TuMercedes. He is currently working in the United States and was lucky enough to meet this legend of world cinema.

Sylvester Stallone is an American actor, screenwriter, producer and film director of Italian origin. He is 76 years old and is recognized worldwide as one of the leading actors in Hollywood action movies.

He has given life to two iconic characters in film history: Rocky Balboa, an unknown boxer from Philadelphia who against all odds became champion; and John Rambo, a troubled former Green Beret veteran of the Vietnam War, specializing in guerrilla warfare, survival, and combat.

The film Rocky (1976) earned him three Oscar nominations, in the category of best actor, best film and best screenplay. In 2016, he won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor for the role of Rocky Balboa in the spin-off of the saga, Creed (2015), in addition to being nominated for an Oscar in the same category.

Apart from the Rocky and Rambo sagas, among his most popular films are: Cobra (1986), Lock Up (1989), Tango and Cash (1989), Demolition Man (1993), Cliffhanger (1993), Assassins (1995) , Judge Dredd (1995) and The Expendables (2010).