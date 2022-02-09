8 wild rumors about Marvel’s Phase 4

Phase 4 of Marvel Studios is still on the way and there are 8 very beastly rumors that we could see in series and movies soon.

The year 2022 has started off a bit short on superheroes, though The Book of Boba Fett has met all expectations for fans of starwars. This new course will begin on March 4 with the arrival of batman. After the Dark Knight we will have the series moon knight in Disney Plus. And, from here, the rest of the projects of DC ComicsBesides the Marvel Studios Phase 4 which is currently active.

As you all know if you follow this website, rumors tend to keep the world of superhero movies and series active. For that reason, from our fellow Comic Book Movie, today we bring you 8 wild rumors about Marvel Phase 4. All of them could materialize or not, so just in case we warn of potential spoilers for readers who do not want to know anything.

1- The Goddess of Thunder will have her own movie

Natalie Portman will be back soon as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder. will do as Goddess of Thunderwielding a hammer Mjolnir rebuilt. This is going to be very interesting, although we don’t know if it will be something circumstantial or permanent. A rumor maintains that this initiative will enable a change in the status quo in the character of Thor. So he would have come to stay and would have his own solo movie.

2- The return of the Defenders

With Daredevil Y Kingpin officially confirmed in Phase 4 of Marvel after Spider-Man: No Way Home Y Hawk Eyefans are eager to know what other actors and characters from Netflix will arrive in this shared universe. This gives wings to the rumor that affirms that all the actors of those series would return, including the defenders and even some character out of Agents of SHIELD What would you think of this? The truth is that it would be really exciting.

3- Second seasons are coming on Disney Plus!

WandaVision Y Falcon and the Soldier of Winter were presented as “limited series” and, at this time, there is no news for more episodes of Hawk Eye. However, everything indicates that the study of Kevin Feig he has big plans for some of his projects. According to rumours, gentleman Moon, She-Hulk Y Ms Marvel They will have more than one season. And that would be great news for all lovers of this wonderful universe.

4- The presentation of Miles Morales

Tom Holland He has spoken many times about the hope that his spider-man give up the mantle to Miles Morales or even to Spider-Woman. Rumors claim that Marvel’s Phase 4 will feature Miles Morales in the next arachnid installment, a creative decision that would change the game’s playing field forever. wall climbers at the cinema. After the video games and the animated film Spider-Man: A new universe… Fans are desperate to see Miles Morales in real action!

5- A war between Atlantis and Wakanda

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It will hit theaters later this year and the studio is doing everything possible to hide their plans with the sequel as much as possible. We’ve seen some leaked art and heard a few rumors about Letitia Wright, but we don’t know what the movie is about. The latest reports suggest that we will see the country of latveria and therefore to Doctor Death. Apparently, the villain would orchestrate a war between Wakanda Y atlantisso we would have the presentation of namor. Presumably, the actor selected for the “underwater man” is Tenoch Huerta.

6- The relationship between Captain Marvel and Valkyrie

Since the conclusion of Avengers: Endgamefans have speculated on who will be the couple of Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder. As the first openly LGBTQ+ character in Marvel’s Phase 4, it’s vital that the studio doesn’t let an opportunity like this fall on deaf ears. So the rumor has spread that the heroine of Tessa Thompson will be the love interest of Carol Danverwho was already speculated that he had a romantic relationship with Maria Rambeau.

7- John Krasinski as Reed Richards

This, surely, is the most pronounced rumor on social networks since time is time. A tremendous “fan cast” that would delight all the followers of this shared universe. If the studio manages to sign John Krasinski What Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) in the new movie fantastic four… It’s going to be a mess on social networks that we’re going to enjoy the comments!

8- The return of the three Spider-Man

If anything has shown Spider-Man: No Way Home is that the idea of ​​a spidery multiverse works like a charm. Huge blockbuster, monumental hit of nostalgia and a real torrent of opinions on social networks thanking both studios for fulfilling our dreams. After this, it was evident that the rumor of his return would not take long to appear. Hopefully Marvel Phase 4 will make our wishes come true again. And give us a full movie with the so-called “Spider-Men”!