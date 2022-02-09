6 Things You Didn’t Know About Morbius’ Comic Book Debut

The success of Spider-Man: No Way Home has fueled intense viewer interest in Sony’s corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Furthermore, the imminent arrival of Morbius in April has sparked a Living Vampire revival as readers refresh their knowledge.

debuting in the Amazing Spider-Man #101 by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane, this comic establishes the tragic story of Morbius, while making no concessions to the heinous acts he commits due to his thirst for blood. Spider-Man’s enemy and yet not quite, shattered by catastrophe and doomed to a double life, Morbius’s arrival marked the genesis of a long friendship with the containment-clad webhead. #101 is not only historic for the Living Vampire, but has other notable attributes that make it a highly coveted comic.

6 Morbius’ Debut Is The Result Of A Censorship Change

The Comics Code Authority emerged in 1954 as a way for comic book publishers to self-regulate the content of their comics. Initially, “scenes dealing with vampires and vampirism, or the instruments associated with them” were prohibited, but in the 1960s there was a gradual relaxation of the restrictions associated with the Authority, until the situation became its high point in February 1971 with an update to the code. This new wording allowed for vampires, but only “treated in the classical tradition, such as Frankenstein, Dracula, and other high-caliber literary works…” To do this, Thomas and Kane developed Morbius as an unlucky villain at his worst, and an empathic sinner at his best. Coincidentally, Dracula would debut in Marvel Comics the year after Morbius.

5 Morbius’ Debut Is Part Of The Six Arms Saga

A three-issue story arc that begins at Amazing Spider-Man #100 by Stan Lee and Gil Kane, the Saga of the Six Arms begins with Peter Parker trying to get rid of his powers. After all, his girlfriend, Gwen Stacy, blames him for his father’s death, and his best friend, Harry Osborn, is sinking into addiction.

However, things go awry when the concoction meant to take away Peter’s powers causes him to sprout four extra arms. Morbius makes his debut in the next issue and is instrumental in curing Peter of his strange affliction (albeit unbeknownst to the Living Vampire). What would otherwise have been a forgettable mark in Spider-Man history is brought to life with the introduction and continued presence of Morbius.

4 Morbius’ Debut Is The First ASM Not Written By Stan Lee

Although Marvel mythmaker Stan Lee originated the Six Arms Saga with issue #100, it was actually Thomas and Kane who conceived the Living Vampire for issue #101 after they took over. Lee’s only input was that Morbius should be in costume rather than being a strict play on the traditional Dracula/vampire archetype. As his successors began work on the next two issues that would conclude the Six Arms Saga, Lee busied himself with a script for the unproduced sci-fi film. The Monster Maker. It’s a curious idea to think about what Lee could have done with the character of Morbius if he had been the one responsible for introducing him.

3 Morbius’ Debut Is Based On Actor Jack Palance

Hollywood legend Jack Palance is perhaps best known to comic book fans as the first on-screen victim of Jack Nicholson’s Joker in Batman. Movie fans recognize him for iconic movies like Shane Y City Slickers. The actor most likely impressed Thomas and Kane with his work in the former, thanks to Morbius debuting in 1971 in the image of Palance. Although this is not a direct representation, it is clear that Morbius’s appearance takes visual references from Palance. Fate wanted Palance to play Count Dracula in the 1974 telefilm Bram Stoker’s Dracula, nearly two and a half years after Morbius’ debut in the comics.

2 Morbius’ Debut Comes Before Other Popular Spider-Man Villains

Spider-Man resembles DC Comics’ Batman in that he has a seemingly innumerable gang of villains constantly trying to destroy him. Morbius, while not strictly a villain, emerged in 1971 as a Spidey rogue, thus preempting other more well-known foes. Specifically, Marvel readers would not meet Morbius’s cinematic predecessor, Venom, until almost seventeen years later, in 1988, with the Amazing Spider-Man #299 by David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane.

Eddie Brock’s archenemy, Carnage, would not enter the scene until four years later, with the Amazing Spider-Man #359 by Michelinie and Mark Bagley. Lastly, a recent addition to Spidey’s rogues gallery is Mister Negative, set in the Free Comic Book Day by Dan Slott and Phil Jiminez : The Amazing Spider-Man #1 by Dan Slott and Phil Jimenez in 2007. Morbius’ age, compared to these other more well-known villains, is indicative of why the character was selected for the third installment of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

1 Morbius’ Debut Features The Lizard

In addition to Spider-Man dealing with the possibility that his name is now perpetually literal, Morbius also debuts to the detriment of Dr. Curt Connors. Connors, better known by his reptilian alter ego, the Lizard, serves as Peter’s ally for most of issue 101. He supplies his occasional rival with a safe house to conduct experiments to solve his dilemma, and arrives to check on Peter just as Morbius’ thirst drives him into a frenzy. The sudden appearance of fangs leads to the inevitable presence of scales as the Lizard emerges from Connors’ frantic mind. By the end of the issue, Spidey is at the mercy of not one but TWO unsavory villains and is still a six-armed “monstrosity.”