5 reasons to be excited (and scared) with the trailer for ‘Men’

This 2022 is a spectacular year for cinema. The premieres that are prepared for the rest of the year correspond to some of the most anticipated productions for years, which are complemented by several independent titles that mark the return of great directors such as Robert Eggers (The Northman), Ari Aster (Dissapointment Blvd.), jordan peele (nope) or alex garland (Menu).

And it is this last tape that brings us here, well Menuin the hands of A24, has just released its first teaser trailer Which left us with more questions than answers. However, it also makes us understand that it is one of the most interesting and mysterious films that, judging by Garland’s filmography, will present again a science fiction base that plays with elements of horror.

But before I tell you 5 reasons why we should be very excited about this premiere, while scared at the same timewe leave you the trailer here so you can warm up your engines.

The return of Alex Garland

Alex Garland’s career is enormous as he is one of the greatest novelists, screenwriters and directors. To give you an idea, his first novel, The Beachbecame a film in the hands of Danny Boyle with the leading role of Leonardo DiCaprio. After writing a few more things, he entered the movies with the script, for Boyle, of 28 Days Later with Cillian Murphy.

He rejoined Boyle with the script of sunshine and the executive production of 28 Weeks Later. In 2010 he wrote the adaptation of Never Let Me Go starring Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield. Two years later, she wrote and produced the new version of Dredd with Karl Urban.

But it was until 2015 that he decided to jump as a director with his own story titled Former Machinestarring Alicia Vikander, Oscar Isaac, and Domhnall Gleeson. The film received positive reviews and snuck into the Oscars with a nomination for Best Original Screenplay and a statuette for Special Effects.

In 2018 he directed his second feature film entitled Annihilationwhose adaptation was his responsibility by bringing together a cast commanded by Natalie Portman and Isaac. Galand disappeared for a couple of years, and in 2020 he returned with a project for television titled devs (FX/Hulu). Because, his return this 2022 with Menuwe find it so exciting.

The best news is that you already have your next project mapped out. under the title of Civil WarAlex Garland included Kirsten Dunst in its cast alongside Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny, for an epic action of which details have not yet been revealed.

jessie buckley

Jessie Buckley is the protagonist of Menuand will share credits with Rory Kinnear (whom we remember from the infamous National Anthem episode of BlackMirror) Y Paapa Essiedu (co-star of I May Destroy You). The cast of this new Garland production is great, but Buckley’s presence is worth mentioning.

Jessie Buckley has only been in the industry for a very short time., but his track record is pretty impressive. It was until 2020 with the premiere of I’m Thinking of Ending Things, that received the attention it deserved, even calling for an Oscar nomination for the strange character written by Charlie Kaufmann.

But it is until this 2022, and surprisingly, that he entered the Oscar race. Last Tuesday, February 8, the Academy nominees were announced in its 94th edition. One of the surprises was Jessie Buckley’s mention in the category of Best Supporting Actress for The Lost Daughtera well deserved nomination that had not sounded much among the predictions.

The history

In reality, little is known about the story, but some important details have been revealed. Buckley plays a woman named Harper, who after the death of her husband, decides to take a vacation. in the English countryside to heal the wounds of loss.

But it is during this period and in this place, that some strange things begin to happen to the star in terrifying events that, at least as the synopsis says, “have to do with men”. Something or someone is hidden around the forest to harass her and make her live a nightmare that does not distinguish between her past and her present.

Lots of religious references

In this first preview of Menuwe can see Harper (Buckley) wanders through a green forest where he comes across a dark tunnel.. The echo of his voice travels through the tunnel, and it keeps playing as he takes us on a tour between a church and his encounter with a man (Kinnear) who is standing by an apple tree. Without saying water goes, the subject disappears and the apples begin to fall from the tree.

Is it perhaps an allegory of Adam and Eve in which it is assumed that she was before him? Harper always has the same dress, but shows it or covers it with a coat or sweater from one scene to another while she begins to see a human figure (or so it seems) in the surroundings of the place where she is.

Then things get more intense when we see Harper in a red house where a guy threatens to break into the place. She screams “Why do they do this?“. We return to the tunnel where he sees a figure on the other side that moves. When she decides to run and get out, this figure goes after her. Will she be herself? At the close of the trailer, we see the title of Men on a background that resembles the skin of a snake.

the premiere date

The great news is that we won’t have to wait long for it to be released. Menu, because the tape is scheduled to come out on May 20, 2022. We still don’t know what the exit plan will be like, and if it will arrive in Mexico on those same dates, but we hope that something similar happens with The Northmanwhich will be released internationally on the same date: April 21.