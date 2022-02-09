5 PHOTOS of Michael B Jordan that will make you run to see his movies

We are on a party! Today is the birthday of Michael B. Jordan and to commemorate this date, we are going to present you some information about the actor and some photographs that will motivate you to go running to see all his movies and his series.

Although you might be confused, the answer is no, the actor is not the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan. He was born in Santa Ana, California and his parents are not in the entertainment industry. He was not even named after the athlete, but after his father Michael A. Jordan. The B in his name stands for Bakari, which means “promising.”

Related news

Michael B. Jordan He began his career as a child model at the age of 12 and after trying his luck in castings, he landed brief roles in television series, such as “The Sopranos” or “Cosby”. She made her film debut in the 1999 film “Black And White,” where she shared credits with Robert Downey Jr. and Ben Stiller. After that, she landed a larger role in 2001’s “Hardball,” which starred Keanu Reeves.

This was followed by a promising career in both film and television, where he demonstrated his talent in different projects, until, in 2002, his regular appearances on “The Wire” gave him greater recognition among the public, as did his performance in 2003 to 2006 in “All My Children”.

Michael B Jordan He has had a successful career and gained international fame for his performances in “Fruitvale Station” in 2013 (a critically acclaimed film), “Fantastic Four”, “Creed: Rocky” in 2015 and “Creed II: The Legend of Rocky” in 2018, along with Sylvester Stallone. In this same year he played the supervillain in “Black Panther” and in 2019 he starred in “Just Mercy” with Jamie Fox. In addition, in 2021 he acted in “A Journal For Jordan”, a drama directed by Denzel Washington.

These are just some of the actor’s most recognized works, the filmography of Michael B. Jordan It is quite extensive, varied and very entertaining. It is certain that you will need more than a day to be able to see it all.

the face of Michael B. Jordan It is known both for its talent, but also for its beauty. In 2020 he was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine, as well as the Sexiest Man Alive by People. In this same year, The New York Times ranked him 15th on its list of the 25 best actors of the 21st century.

Congratulations to Michael B. Jordan In his birthday! We hope to continue enjoying your talent.