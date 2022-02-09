40 Starlink satellites are destroyed by a solar flare

A group of SpaceX Starlink satellites passing over Uruguay on February 7, 2021 Image : Mariana Suarez (Getty Images)

Bad news for Elon Musk: SpaceX has announced that several dozen of its new starlink satellites They will be destroyed a few days after being put into orbit due to an unexpected geomagnetic storm.

As the company has commented, 40 of the 49 satellites it sent into space last Thursday did not get into orbit correctly due to a solar flare so they will end up destroying themselves against the atmosphere of our planet.

This was explained by SpaceX in a statement:

Unfortunately, the satellites deployed on Thursday were significantly affected by a geomagnetic storm this Friday. These storms cause the atmosphere to warm and atmospheric density to increase at our low deployment altitudes. In fact, the onboard GPS suggests that the increased speed and severity of the storm caused atmospheric resistance to increase by up to 50% more than during previous launches. The Starlink team ordered the satellites to enter a safe mode so that they would fly edge-on (as if they were a sheet of paper) to minimize aerodynamic drag and thus effectively “shelter from the storm”. Preliminary analysis shows that the increase in aerodynamic drag to those low altitudes prevented the satellites from leaving safe mode to begin lifting maneuvers towards the orbit, so up to 40 of the satellites will re-enter (or have already done so ) in the terrestrial atmosphere.

Fortunately, SpaceX claims that these satellites will not pose any danger to Earth during its re-entry into the atmosphere and either they will be a threat to other satellites, so we won’t have to worry (in this case) about this episode generating much more space junk.

Although this is undoubtedly a setback for Elon Musk’s company, it does not seem to endanger the starlink tuning . At the moment, SpaceX has already put more than 2,000 satellites into orbit and its intention is to reach up to 4,400.