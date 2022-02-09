3 healthy diets that are not extreme and that you CAN SUSTAIN over time – La Prensa de Monclova

Put aside the idea that diets should be extreme and find here the healthiest, most satiating and nutrient-balanced options to give you a boost to your health and figure.

The healthy diets they are the best option to maintain health and figure over time, although when hearing the word ‘diet’, many are distressed by the idea that these, to be successful, must be restrictive and strict. However, a diet should not be temporary or extreme, but rather a lifestyle of healthy eating.

And it is that, although it begins the boom of the extreme diets and trying to lose weight quickly at the beginning of the year, this is not only usually ineffective, but also causes us to do unhealthy dietsmiraculously and detox that promise us immediate results, but that can affect our health and make us go hungry.

Therefore, when it comes to following a healthy diet and maintaining an adequate weight, it is important that we flee from these types of regimens – which also do not have any type of scientific evidence – and replace them with healthy diets that are not extreme. Here we leave you the best examples, although we suggest that you consult with your nutritionist before putting them into practice. With that said, ready to get started?

Mediterranean diet

Have you heard about her? she is one of the best healthy diets to combat depression and is based on plant-based meals with only small amounts of beef and chicken. In this diet You’ll find more servings of whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts and legumes, plus all the foods that naturally contain high amounts of fiber.

Among the recommended ingredients are also pasta, rice and nuts, in addition to the consumption of wine in moderation. Another of the most recommended products is olive oil, which, thanks to its oleic acid and its vegetable fats, reduces the risk of suffering from arterial problems and is high in vitamin E.

As if that were not enough, the Mediterranean diet promotes the consumption of this type of oil and, especially, as an option against butter. In this eating pattern, the consumption of products such as red meat, sweets and eggs is reduced.

Its biggest benefits? It helps to lose weight, control blood pressure and hypercholesterolemia, while delaying cognitive decline. Regular practice of physical exercise together with this type of healthy diets it also offers protection against chronic diseases such as diabetes or Alzheimer’s. It is an excellent option to stay healthy!

flexitarian diet

This includes those people who generally eat a vegetarian diet, but occasionally include meat and fish, specifically those who eat meat more than once a month, but less than once a week. In addition, it prioritizes the abundant consumption of vegetable products such as vegetables, fruits, vegetables and legumes.

In the last 5 years, according to a study by the Oxford Universityit has been shown that people are increasingly interested in adopting healthy diets with or without less meat consumption, and since vegetarianism is a widely established dietary model, the sale and consumption of vegan or vegetarian products is also.

These types of products also facilitate the decisions of flexitarians, since they have a greater offer of products without meat.

And if we talk about its benefits, this type of healthy diet It has shown positive effects in weight loss and in the prevention of diseases such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension and dyslipidemia. Taken in the medium and/or long term, it also implies greater satiety, caloric deficit and an increase in total caloric expenditure.

This type of diet is useful to reduce the percentage of body fat.

nordic diet

It is a lifestyle typical of northern Europe, based on fish, whole grains and canola oil. Your benefits are guaranteed by the World Health Organization (who), and has similarities and differences with the Mediterranean diet.

This type of diet is based on the Baltic Sea diet pyramid, that is, on the use of locally produced, seasonal food, and under the premise of respecting and recovering the culinary customs of the Baltic Sea culture. territory.

Its basis is the use of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, three servings of fish a week, skimmed dairy products and avoiding sugary products, food additives and excess meat (or consuming those of higher quality). One difference with the Mediterranean is the use of canola oil as the base for cooking food, instead of olive oil.

Its benefits include lowering cholesterol levels, improving blood pressure, helping with weight loss and its anti-inflammatory properties.

Salmon is one of the main foods in this diet.

As you can see, there are many options to eat well and without restrictions, as long as other ways of eating and incorporating new foods into your diet are known. healthy diets. Ready to transform your figure for the better with these alternatives?

