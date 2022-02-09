15 free premium games for PC for a limited time

Hi friends! We are going to dedicate today’s post, Tuesday, to reviewing all those paid games for PC that can currently be obtained for free for a limited time from platforms such as the Epic Games Store, Prime Gaming, Microsoft Store or IndieGala. Do not lose sight of them!

As for the games themselves, it’s worth highlighting this week’s free Epic Games title, Yooka-Laylee’s excellent platformer and the Impossible Lair, which will be available until Thursday before giving way to the next free game which will be Windbound ( available from February 10).

figure: An action-adventure game that invites you to explore a surreal universe filled with music, humor, and a multi-layered narrative. | Price: €3.99 -> Free | End of offer undetermined | Download from IndieGala

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: 2.5D platform game developed by the creators of “Donkey Kong Country”. A visual and playable delight for fans of the genre. | Price: €29.99 -> Free | Offer ends February 10 at 17:00 | Download from the Epic Games Store

Pixel Puzzles 2: Space: A traditional puzzle game that includes 25 images of the universe of different sizes (from 60 to 350 pieces). | Price: €1.19 -> Free | End of offer undetermined | Download from IndieGala

Revolution Ace: A title of the shoot’em’up genre with an overhead view where we control a ship with basic weapons that we can improve as we defeat the enemies. Developed with Unreal Engine. | Price: €1.24 -> Free | End of offer undetermined | Download from IndieGala

Ronin: Tales of a Ghost: Set in ancient Japan, Ronin is a 2D action game with fast-paced combat, randomly generated environments, and immersive sound design. | Price: $4.99 -> Free | End of offer undetermined | Download from Itch.io

Hell’s Island: Survival game on a Caribbean island where we are trapped and we have to get resources to build and survive. The developers are working on a new project, so this game is now free to download. | Price: 5.00$ -> Free | End of offer undetermined | Download from Itch.io

Frisbros: Cooperative sofa game to play games of Ultimate Frisbee, within a labyrinth of challenges, puzzles and monsters. All this with a simple but quite interesting pixel art aesthetic. | Price: $10.00 -> Free | End of offer undetermined | Download from Itch.io

stellaris: Explore a galaxy full of wonder in this great sci-fi strategy game from Paradox Development Studios. Free to Amazon Prime members through Prime Gaming. The game is available from the GOG store. | Price: €39.99 -> Free | Offer ends March 1 | Get from Prime Gaming

great goal! Football League: Arcade soccer game with 2.5D graphics, without fouls or offsides. Free for Amazon Prime members through Prime Gaming. The game is available for PC from Amazon Games. | Price: €7.39 -> Free | Offer ends March 1 | Get from Prime Gaming

As far as the eye: Help the tribe of Pupils on their way to knowledge through farming, crafts and scientific research. Free for Amazon Prime users via Prime Gaming. Game available on PC from Amazon Games. | Price: €20.99 -> Free | Offer ends March 1 | Get from Prime Gaming

Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey: Survival game in a hostile world without rules or punishments. The only thing that matters is your decisions in the face of the moral dilemmas that come your way. Free for Amazon Prime members, available for PC from Amazon Games. | Price: €11.99 -> Free | Offer ends March 1 | Get from Prime Gaming

Double Kick Heroes: Action game that combines the shoot’em’up genre with heavy metal music. Free for Amazon Prime members, available for PC from Amazon Games. | Price: €19.99 -> Free | Offer ends March 1 | Get from Prime Gaming

Dawn of the Undead: A shooter that takes place in the terrible world that remains after a zombie apocalypse. | Price: $35.99 -> Free | The game has been free in the Microsoft Store for a while now | Download from the Microsoft Store

Wild Life Rescue: Take on the role of a worker in charge of taking care of a nature reserve with wild animals in this simulation game. | Price: $39.99 -> Free | The game has been free in the Microsoft Store for a while now | Download from the Microsoft Store

Mad Speed ​​Race: Show your driving skills, eliminate enemies, win races and improve your reputation. | Price: $19.49 -> Free | The game has been free on the Microsoft Store for a while. | Download from the Microsoft Store

See you in the next post!