10 actors who almost died filming their movies

Shooting a movie is not as simple as you think, there are some actors who almost died or that they suffered serious injuries during the process, although we do not notice that when we are sitting in the cinema enjoying watching Tom Cruise jump on the roofs of buildings or Chris Hemsworth giving and receiving blows from supervillains.

The actors make it all look so easy, plus there are special effects that help make it look like they’re flying, fighting giant sharks, or climbing the Everest without the right equipment, but behind all that movie magic there are also tricks, stunts, choreography and many other things that can cause accidents and even endanger the lives of the protagonists.

Tom Cruise, for example, broke his ankle filming Mission Impossible and there is a long list of films that have had to stop filming because the actors had accidents and ended up in hospital. Luckily, many of those cases were not that serious and the injured came out of it all with some scratches, bruises and broken bones. (Although there are also cases like Roarwhere almost 70 people died because they wanted to use real lions to film).

10 actors who almost died in their movies

The Wizard of Oz, 1939

In addition to the urban legend that says that an actor committed suicide on the set and was recorded in the film, The Wizard of Oz had a major accident, which happened to the actress Margaret Hamilton.

To become the cruel witch in the story, she had to paint her face green with paint that was highly flammable, which was especially dangerous because, every time her character made an entrance and exit, a small explosion was made. . On one of those occasions, the door she opened so she could “disappear” got stuck, the sparks came into contact with the makeup she had on her skin and she ended up in the hospital with third degree burns. .

The Texas Massacre, 1974