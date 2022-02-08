Zuckerberg threatens to leave all of Europe without Facebook and Instagram

Meta, the company headed by Mark Zuckerberg, threatened to leave all of Europe without Facebook and Instagram if there is no legal agreement that allows the company to transfer, store and process data from that continent on its technology installed in the United States.

In the annual report to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Meta dedicates the section on government regulations to criticize European legislation designed to protect users’ privacy.

The company details that they received a draft decision from the Irish Data Protection Commission (IDPC) which preliminarily concluded that Meta does not comply with the General Data Protection Regulation and proposed that such transfers of user data from the European Union to the United States should therefore be suspended.

“We believe that a final decision in this consultation can be issued as early as the first half of 2022,” says the California company.

However, the threat is explicit: “If not adopted a new transatlantic data transfer framework and we can no longer rely on SCCs or other alternative means of transferring data from Europe to the United States, we may not be able to offer several of our most important products and services, including Facebook and Instagramin Europe, which would materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations.”

In the last financial year, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg obtained a net profit of 39 thousand 370 million dollarswhich is an increase of 35 percent compared to the earnings recorded in 2020.

On his side, Meta’s revenues in 2021 totaled 117 thousand 929 million dollars37 percent more than the previous year, while the expenses and costs of the company increased 34 percent, to 71 thousand 176 million dollars.