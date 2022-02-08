Zendaya’s blunt response to those who claim that ‘Euphoria’ glorifies drugs

Zendaya is rue in euphoria. The former Disney girl faces addiction problems in this series, which adds praise and criticism in equal parts.

The group of critics includes the representatives of DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education)who declared to TMZ that euphoria it glorifies and misrepresents drug use, addiction, anonymous sex or violence and makes other behaviors of high school students “common and pervasive in today’s world.”

Given this statement, Zendaya, 25-year-old American actress, He did not want to remain silent, and after the broadcast of the episode on Sunday, February 6, which the followers of the installment have described as one of the most difficult in the series, he commented that the last intention of euphoria is to set an example about drug use.

“Our series It’s not a morality tale at all. to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing. If anything the feeling behind euphoriaor whatever we’ve always tried to do with it, it’s hopefully help people feel a little less alone in his experience and his pain. And maybe they feel like they’re not the only ones going through what they’re going through,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“So many people reached out and found so many parallels from all ages to all walks of life. So many parallels to Rue and her story and Rue means a lot to them in a way that I can understand, but also maybe in a way that I could never understand, and that means that it means a lot to all of us, “said the actress, who reminded the public that euphoria it is a piece for mature audiences. “Please only watch her if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and I know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support.”

“I hope we can see the good in it”

Rue is the character Zendaya brings to life, and around whom the series revolves euphoria. The young woman has a fundamental weight in the last broadcast episode of the second season of the installment, after which Zendaya wanted to write her a letter.

A fight at the house Bennett begins what would be a shocking episode, which does not go unnoticed by any viewer. Rue’s mother claims to be aware that her daughter has relapsed into drugs, and after the protagonist completely loses all roles, a series of events are triggered, whose level of tension increases as the plot progresses.

After this tense episode, Zendaya dedicated some emotional words to Rue, her character, on Instagram.

“I think this episode, and especially this season, hit rock bottom. I hope people see her as a person worthy of their love, and worthy of their time. I hope we can see the good in her, even if she can’t see it herself.

If people can join her on that journey, see her progress and take steps to heal her addiction, then maybe they can extend that to people in real life. If you can love her, then you can love someone who is dealing with the same thing, and perhaps better understand her pain, which is often out of her control. So for me, that’s the most important thing.

I care deeply about her. I also care about the people who care about her, because I think a lot of them share her history of addiction and sobriety, and a lot of them share her emotional upheaval as well, and I think it is important that we continue to feel that love for her.

I don’t know, that was a way of saying that it is important that there are imperfect characters. And remember that we are not the worst mistake we have ever made. And that salvation is possible.”