Zendaya and Tom Holland: how much does the mansion they will move to cost?

Zendaya and Tom Holland decided to take a big step in their relationship, the couple of the moment is seriously building their relationship. Since the actors made their courtship official in July 2021, the public and the fans of each of them try to take care of them, so much so that each step they take in their relationship is seen favorably by their followers.

In recent days, the Mirror newspaper revealed that Tom Holland and Zendaya they are going to live together. The wedding couple is very clear about their love. Little by little they unite their worlds and as a start they have things, the happy couple will live in the town of Richmond, located southwest of Londonwith some particular neighbors.

Zendaya and Tom Holland will be able to ask their future neighbors for sugar: Angelina Jolie or Rom Hardy, and if they want to dance, they can take a walk around Mick Jagger’s mansion. But if talking about mansions is about, we will tell you how much the new luxurious house in which the actors will live costs.

According to international media reports, the house is worth 4 million dollars. But to that price is added the 335 thousand dollars that the young couple will invest to make it more personal.

Another curious fact to keep in mind! The mansion is located in the same area where the actor was born, very close to the River Thames, in Kingston upon Thames.

“They are delighted with the property and with their first house together”said the source. She also added, “They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be London, where Tom grew up. Everyone is excited for them.”

What is the requirement that Tom Holland wants for his mansion with Zendaya?

According to the cited source, Tom takes security as a fundamental part of his and the actress’s peace of mind, which is why they will invest in high-end technology to equip their new home.

Tom also wants to add steel doors. What has not been known at the moment is the moving date and the proper arrangements that Zendaya will make your new home.

