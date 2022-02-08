Won’t you complain anymore? Kanye West was seen with his children after the accusations against Kim Kardashian

U.S-. After accusing kim kardashian on social networks to allow her daughter to have a TikTok without your permission, kanye-west He spent quality time with his children. On Sunday, February 6, the rapper was photographed while out for a walk with three of his four children, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm, at an event at the Future Brunch.

In photos shared by Shot by Sham in Instagram and taken by Hesham Abdoyou can see it at kanye-west smiling as her children walk by her side. The event included the rapper, along with his friend, Jason Leeand the journalist 50 Blackto discuss disparities in black media, the importance of reclaiming the narrative, and taking ownership of one’s own brand.

The photos of West with his children come days after he publicly criticized kardashian in Instagram, posting in which he alleged that she did not provide him with his daughter’s birthday address, “put security” on him when he was with his son, and made him “take a drug test after the Chicago party.” The businesswoman described the rapper’s comments as “constant attacks.”

Despite the fact that he has not stopped attacking the mother of his children and that he is in a relationship with Julie Foxsources close to West They stated that the rapper still hopes to rekindle his romance with kardashian, who filed for divorce in February last year. “Kanye is still hopeful that he and Kim will get back together and he has been telling close friends of his that they will,” the source said.

“Kanye has been lashing out on social media because he’s really hurt. He misses his children and wants the best for his family. Everything he has been doing has come from a place where he feels deeply hurt and separated from the people he loves the most in the world,” the source added. West. However, for kardashian things are different, as “she has been very hurt and upset” by his “shenanigans”.