Willians Astudillo is close to signing for the LMB 2022

The Venezuelan Willians Astudillo is close, but close to sign with a team for the coming season 2022 of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB), so point the rumors.

As reported by Beisbol Puro, Willians Astudillo is quite close to being announced by an LMB team for the 2022 season, being a great reinforcement for any organization for the next course of this league that will start in April.

STALKS “TORTUGA” MEXICO The Venezuelan Willians Astudillo could be announced very soon as reinforcement of a team of @LigaMexBeis.#LaCasaDelRey pic.twitter.com/6XIBqss0t2 – Baseballpuro (@Beisbolpuro) February 8, 2022

It is good to remember that Astudillo is currently a free agent in the MLB and also, in the best baseball in the world, he is not an everyday player, which is why he is considering the LMB and also because of the issue of the work stoppage in the United States. , his arrival would give some showiness to the Aztec championship knowing his recent participation in the winter in LVBP and Caribbean Series.

Will he join Pablo Sandoval?

Recently, the Acereros de Monclova announced the experienced Pablo Sandoval as reinforcement for the LMB 2022, who also comes from playing with Magallanes in the Venezuelan League and Caribbean Series, and “La Tortuga” Astudillo could be another Venezuelan who signs in this summer league. .

Numbers in MLB

Since his debut in 2018, Wilians Astudillo has a total of 137 hits, 15 homers, 66 runs scored, 58 RBIs and an average of .270 in the Majors.

recently in winter

With the Caribes de Anzoátegui in 30 games he hit 30 hots, five doubles, three home runs, drove in 13 runs, scored 12 and averaged .270. Also, in the postseason, he was the Round Robin MVP, batting .410, with four homers, 25 hits, 14 fly balls and 10 runs scored. While in the final, he also hit four homers and drove in 11 runs for a .345 average.