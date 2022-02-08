Will Smith is on track to win his first Oscar for Best Actor

Will Smith He achieved a nomination for the 2022 Oscar Awards in the Best Actor category for his participation in the film king richardwhich chronicles the unlikely rise of Serena and Venus Williams.

The film could become a milestone in another journey that seemed improbable: that of the star of The prince of Bel Airwho now has a chance of winning his first Oscar.

Recommended: Complete list of nominees for the Oscars 2022

Smith “fell in love with Richard Williams” two decades ago, after seeing the man come to the defense of his then-14-year-old daughter Venus in an interview with an overly pushy reporter.

I wanted to show the world a father who protects his daughter in that way,” said Smith, who starred in and produced the Warner Bros.

Richard Williams, a self-taught trainer, wrote a 78-page plan to make Venus and Serena the best players in the world even before they were born, after learning how lucrative the prizes were.

The film follows Richard’s efforts to find a professional coach for his daughters in stuffy Californian tennis clubs, and how at first he faced rejection, ridicule and racism.

Will Smith competes in the category for Best Actor with:

Javier Bardem

benedict cumberbatch

Andrew Garfield

Denzel Washington

The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Legj3Y4bki — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

What is your favorite?

***MJPR | vjcm**