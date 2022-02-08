Why was Adrián Aldrete left out of the summons in León vs Cruz Azul?

Adrián Aldrete suffered a small injury in the last training session and could not be called up by Cruz Azul for matchday 4 of Clausura 2022.

A victory against Club León will allow Cruz Azul to return to the top of the standings, which today are held by Puebla and Atlas. This Monday, February 7, starting at 9:05 p.m., the Celestes will visit the Fiera at the Nou Camp stadium in a match valid for matchday 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament.

La Maquina is one of the teams that has remained undefeated in this contest. So far, those led by Juan Reynoso have not known defeats and have two wins and a draw. The intention of the squad for this match is to add three by three, goal difference, and climb some positions.

The Peruvian DT published the call for the match between Cruz Azul and León and three absences and the nominations of three players from the basic forces stand out. In addition to Iván Morales and Ángel Romero, who are not yet registered, Santiago Giménez, Christian Tabó and Adrián Aldrete were left out of the citation.

In the case of Santi, he is suspended after being sent off on matchday 3. On the other hand, Tabó has been injured since the preseason, and it is expected that he will be summoned on the fifth date against Necaxa. Aldrete, meanwhile, suffered a last-minute injury that forced him out from Juan Reynoso’s payroll.

The player, as explained by journalist Adrián Esparza Oteo from TUDN, “Due to an injury to his right calf, Adrián Aldrete is out for this match”. In Blue Cross Alejandro Mayorga will jump as starterwho has been gaining a position on the court a month after signing for the Cement Machine.