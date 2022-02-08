Why The 1989 Batman Writer Hated This Change In The Joker’s Story

Sam Hamm claims this change in the Joker’s background for the Batman movie was a studio-ordered decision.

Batman from Tim Burton released in 1989 is an icon of cinema and popular culture. Before the Burton movie, Batman was widely known among the public for the television series starring Adam West. However, Burton had a darker vision of the Bat-Man and of Gothamproving that comic book movies could be taken seriously while still being entertaining for the viewer.

Jack Nicholson He was chosen to give life to him Joker. In the tape, it was decided to show the origin of the villain, giving him the name of Jack Napier before the criminal fell into a vat of chemicals that changed his skin and hair, as well as leaving a permanent smile on his face. But this is not the change that bothered the film’s co-writer.

At the end of the movie, Batman, interpreted by Michael Keatondiscover that the joker he was the same criminal who murdered his parents when he was a child. Sam Hamco-writer of the film with Warren Skareen, revealed in an interview that he hated this change. The screenwriter believes that the Joker’s backstory is “a terrible piece of plot” that he was forced into the script, causing Hamm to doubt that BruceWayne was still Batman after the end of the film.

Hamm says that the only change made to the script that he finds “grotesque and vulgar” is making The Joker killed Bruce Wayne’s parents. Indicates that It was a studio-ordered decision.one that was designed to draw a parallel between the joker and batman and close the circle of their rivalry. However, the screenwriter says that this change reduces Batman to a revenge storythe hero avenging his parents in a way that would be impossible in the comics. Sam Ham criticizes the executives for not considering that this change did not make much sense in the context of the Dark Knight mythology.

Hamm believes that this change in the history of joker weakens all motivation Batman to fight crime and gives the hero a fairly simple way to deal with his childhood trauma. The Death of the Joker by Jack Nicholson at the end of Tim Burton’s Batman closes Bruce’s suffering. As Hamm puts it, “I think once he catches the guy who ruined his life, he can happily hang up the suit.”

Hamm believes that with this change, Batman he is no longer a vigilante who must relentlessly stalk the streets of Gotham for fear that others will suffer a similar trauma. With the joker dead, he could be at peace.