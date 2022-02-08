Who is the Vascular Risk coordinator at SEMI?

Luis Castilla, coordinator of the Vascular Risk Working Group, belonging to the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine.

internist at the Virgen Macarena Hospital in Seville, has recently been appointed as the new coordinator of the Vascular Risk Working Group, belonging to the(SEMI).

Among the new challenges, Castilla will aim to promote and direct the activities on Vascular Risk of the scientific society, coordinating the creation of protocols with other societies. In addition, as coordinator, he will be responsible for organizing the next national meeting of the working group that will take place in Sevilleand whose proposals will feed the SEMI congress.

Professional career of Luis Castilla

Luis Castilla has extensive work experience in charge of SEMI since 1994, with special dedication to Vascular Risk and Research. After completing his specialty at the Virgen Macarena Hospital, Castilla has been a member of the Vascular Risk Unit of the Internal Medicine Service of the Virgen Macarena Hospital.

Since 2010 he belongs to the board of directors of the Andalusian Society of Arterial Hypertension and Vascular Risk, being currently the vice president of said society. He is also President-elect of the Scientific Committee of the 28th Congress of the Andalusian Society of Hypertension and Vascular Risk, member of the Expert Committee of the Hypertension and Vascular Risk Journal (official organ of the Spanish Society of Hypertension) and of the Scientific Committee/Scientific Board of the Revista Clínica Española, official organ of the SEMI, positions to which he adds his membership of the European Stroke Organization (ESO).

To this experience, the Sevillian physician adds his career as teacher and researcher associate of the Department of Medicine of the University Hospital. In addition, he is part of the Research Commission of the Virgen Macarena Hospital, and directs the Research Unit of the Internal Medicine Service of the Seville hospital.