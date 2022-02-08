Who is Javon Walton? The actor who plays Ashtray in the series is also a sports prodigy

Learn a little more about the life of Javon Walton, the boy who plays Ashtray in Euphoria.

ashtray was featured in the first season of euphoria, but only in the first chapter of the second installment was it possible to learn a little more about his life. The character is played by Javon Waltona young actor of 15 years.

In the series, Ashtray is the Fez’s younger brother and also your faithful companion in the business of drug sales. However, just a few episodes ago it became known that the relationship between these two characters is not blood.

When I was just a baby Ashtray he was abandoned by his motherwho left him with Fez and his grandmother as collateral for a deal, but the woman never came back for him and that’s how he joined the family.

Although Fezco treats him seriously and maturely, as if he were an adult, Ashtray is really a boy. For this reason, the character generates so much attraction, since the public has not stopped noticing the attitude of the character, who has been involved in situations that other children their age could not cope with.

What is striking is that the person behind the character is just as fascinating as Ashtray. Like the one who interprets, Javon Walton is an unusual boy.

Find out all the details below.

Who is Javon Walton, the actor who plays Ashtray in Euphoria?

Javon Walton is a 15 year old actor who has had experience in productions such as Utopia (2020) and Addams Family 2 (2021). And this year he will star in the superhero thriller Samaritan (2022)With Sylvester Stallone

But acting is not the only discipline in which he stands out, since He is also considered a sports prodigy. Walton is known in the world of boxing and gymnastics. The teenager dedicates practically his entire day to training, since he has clear goals. The actor and athlete seeks to reach the Paris Olympics in 2024 in both sports.

Now, considering the fame he has achieved and the film projects that will surely continue to be added, Javon must balance his love for acting and his passion for sports. Regardless of which path he follows or if he decides on both, everything indicates that his name will continue to grow.