Who is Jane Campion, the only woman nominated for an Oscar for best direction for Power of the Dog?

The movie The Power of the Dog leads the nominations for oscars 2022after obtaining 12, among them, that of best directionwhich was in charge of Jane Campion.

Behind this film are duneswith 10 nominations, Belfast and Westside Storywith 7 each, and king richardwith 6 candidates.

The Oscar to best film they will dispute it between Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog Y West Side Story.

On the other hand, the triple best address, Champion competes against Kenneth Branghfor Belfast; Ryūsuke Hamaguchifor drive my car; Paul Thomas Andersonfor Licorice Pizza; Y steven spielbergfor West Side Story.

Also the four main actors of the film Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons Y Kodi Smit-McPheeThey got nominations.

Who is Jane Campion?

champion, one New Zealand female director from WellingtonShe is the first woman to run twice for best directionafter being taken into account in 1993 by piano (The piano Lesson).

Most of his work has been carried out outside his country, in Australiawhere you currently reside, and in U.S.

I study in the Victoria University from his hometown and later went to sydney to be educated in College Of Arts. He also entered the Chelsea School Of Arts and was part of the Australian Film and Television School.

The director of The Power of the Dog has directed a total of 14 filmshas produced three and written eight.

Campion has been the winner of multiple awards, the first of which was the palm d’orin 1986, for his short film peel.

In 1989 he made his first feature film, sweetiesfor which he won several international awards.

In addition to pianoJane Campion is distinguished by her films Portrait of a Lady, Holy Smoke, In the Cut, Bright Staramong others.

The New Zealand director has directed actors such as Nicole Kidman, John Malcovich, Barbara Hershey, Harvey Kietel, Kate Winslet Y meg ryan.

On television he has directed the series Top Of The Lake (2013-2017), with Elizabeth Moss as the main protagonist.

Regarding his personal life, Campion married in 1992 with Colin Englertwith whom he had his son Jasperwho died a few days after his birth, and his daughter Alice. Englert and Campion are currently divorced.