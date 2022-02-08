Who is Alba Baptista, the alleged new girlfriend of Chris Evans?

On several occasions, the actor Chris Evans declared that he was looking for a partner and although the interpreter of “Captain America”, in the film saga of “Avengers” has tried to be discreet in his private life, rumors indicate that since a year ago The Hollywood star would be in a sentimental relationship with fellow actress Alba Baptista.

Although photos of both actors together have not emerged, fans have taken on the task of gather clues that would indicate that they are in a relationship beyond work, after both histriones coincided in Europe while Alba was filming the second season of the series of “warrior nun” on Netflix, and Evans was filming “The Gray Man”who will star alongside Ryan Gosling, for the Netflix platform, a project of which in recent days he shared a photograph, and Twitter, about the “look” he will have for his new character

Another clue that has made fans of “Captain America” ​​doubt is that the actor started following Alba in 2020 through Instagram, since then he has been reacting to the actress’s publications, until in 2021 the fans detected that she began to follow Evans and also reacting to his posts.

The fans of both actors have questioned not only the alleged relationship that Chris Evans has with Alba Baptista, as they have also highlighted that the Portuguese model is also much younger in ageWell, Chris is 40 years old and she is 24, a difference of 16 years; In previous years, Evans had also been linked to actress and singer Selena Gomez.

A couple of years ago, Chris Evans was a guest on the Jimmy Fallon show, where he was asked if there is someone from the show business with whom he would like to have a date, to which the former “Captain America” ​​mentioned his taste for the singer and actress Camila Hairassuring that he would like to go on a date with her if possible.

Following the statements, Camila Cabello – who recently ended her relationship with Shawn Mendes – was recently approached by Ellen DeGeneres, who reminded her of Chris Evans’s intentions, to which the actress said be a fan of him and considered him a respectable person, however he pointed out “But he’s not my kind of man”ending the topic in question.

Another connection that has caught the attention of fans of Chris Evans, in which one of his most recent stories on Instagram realized that the actor was in the Lisbon Four Seasons hotelcoinciding with the version that witnesses would have also seen the actress hanging around the hotel on the same dates in early 2022.

Alba Baptista: a rising star

Born in Lisbon, Portugal, Alba Baptista began to gain recognition by being part of the main cast of “Warrior Nun”from Netflix, in 2020. In Portugal, she is considered one of the most international faces of her native country and recognized for works such as “Tomorrow is a New Day”a project in which he debuted at 16 years of age.

In 2014, one of the key projects for his professional development would come with “Miami”, a film that earned him the prize for Best Actress at the Iberian Film Festival. Later, she returned to call the attention of the Portuguese public with “Jardins Proibidos”, where she played “Ines Correia”.

Another important project for the also model was in 2019 with the film “Patrick”debut feature by director Gonçalo Waddington, who managed to take this film to the official competition of the San Sebastián Film Festival, and which would have been decisive for Netflix to sign Alba in the project that began work for the series “Warrior Nun ”, based on the Ben Dunn comic.

