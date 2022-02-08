where to watch academy award nominated movies

The nominations for the next installment of the Oscar Awards have already been announced and Latinos shone in several of the categories. Next, we will tell you which films will seek the award and where to watch them in streaming.

Nominated Latinos

We have the Spaniard Javier Barden competing as “Best Actor”, while his wife Penelope Cruz is also looking for this recognition in the women’s category.

The production “Coda”, in which Eugenio Derbez participates, is in search of the award for “Best Film”.

Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” received four nominations: “Best Picture”, “Best Production Design”, “Best Cinematography” and “Best Costume Design”.

Nominated films and where to watch them

Next, we tell you which nominated productions you can watch in streaming.

“Best film”

“Belfast” – You can watch it on Apple TV+

“Coda” – It is available on Amazon Prime Video

“Don’t look up” (“Don’t Look Up”) – You find it on Netflix

“Drive my car” – It has not reached streaming

“Dune” – It’s on HBO Max

“King Richard: A Winning Family” (“King Richard”) – You can see it on HBO Max

“Licorice Pizza” – Not released yet

“The alley of lost souls” (“Nightmare Alley”) – You can see it on Hulu

“The Power of the Dog” – It’s on Netflix

“Amor Sin Barreras” (“West Side Story”) – Coming Soon to Hulu

Productions that compete for other shortlists

We tell you where to find other tapes that also received nominations.

“Tick Tick… Boom”

This production starring Andrew Garfield earned him the chance to compete for “Best Actor” and is also on the list for “Best Editing”. You find it on Netflix.

“Parallel Mothers”

Starring Penélope Cruz, it received nominations for “Best Actress” and “Best Original Soundtrack”. It arrives on Netflix on February 18.

“Spencer”

Although Kristen Stewart rejected the idea of ​​getting a nomination for her work in this film, the Academy included her in “Best Actress”.

“Being the Ricardos”

This story set in the 1950s made Javier Barden appear in the “Best Actor” category. You find it on Amazon Prime Video.

“cruella”

The story starring Emma Stone received nominations for “Best Makeup and Hairstyling” and “Best Costume Design,” thanks to her eye-catching looks. It is available on Disney+.

“Charm”

It became one of the most commented animated films by the public, as it shows us part of the Colombian culture. It could take “Best Original Soundtrack”, “Best Original Song” and “Best Animated Feature Film”. You can see it on Disney+.