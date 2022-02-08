Where to see the nominated films?

This Tuesday the films nominated for the 2022 Oscars were announced. Nightmare Alley by Guillermo del Toro and Coda stand out, a film in which Eugenio Derbez participates.

In total there are 10 films that compete in the category of Best Picture at the Oscars 2022 and they are: The power of the dog, Coda, Nightmare Alley, Dune, Donde look up, King Richard, Licorice pizza, West side story, Belfast and Drive my car.

The 2022 Oscars will take place on March 27, so if you want to see all the nominated films before the award ceremony is held, here we tell you where to see all the productions.

The power of the dog, the favorite of the Oscars 2022

The power of the dog is emerging as the favorite to win, since it was the film with the most nominations at the 2022 Oscars, as it achieved 12. It can be viewed through the Netflix service.

CODA

The film in which Eugenio Derbez acts can be seen through the streaming service of Amazon Prime and Apple+.

Belfast

It is another of the favorites of film lovers to win the Oacar 2022 and this film is you can see in the cinema, it opens on February 24.

Licorice Pizza

The tape nominated for Oscar 2022 also It will hit the cinema on February 24.

west side story

The movie of Steven Spielberg is only available to be seen in movie theaters in Mexico, It is not yet known which streaming service it will arrive on.

king richard

The film that portrays the life of the father of the sisters Venus and Serena Williams, who led his daughters to be one of the best tennis players in the world. The tape is available on HBO Max.

Don’t look up

The film starring Leonardo Dicaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, among other celebrities is available on Netflix.

Nughtmare Alley

The new film by Guillermo del Toro that competes in the Oscars 2022 is available to see it in movie theaters in Mexico.

drive my car

This production also obtained a nomination for best foreign film, therefore it is not available in Mexico yet.

