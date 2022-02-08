Where to see the films nominated for the Oscars 2022? – The financial

So that you arrive prepared for the upcoming Oscarsto be held next March 27 at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywoodwe tell you about dwhere you can see some of the films nominated for the 23 categories of the highest award ceremony for the film industry in the United States.

The nominees listwhich was announced this Tuesday morning in a live broadcast on the Academy’s social networks, was conducted by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross. the power of the dog leads with twelve nominationsfollows closely dunesby Denis Villeneuve with ten and Belfastby Kenneth Branagh, in seven triples.

On which platforms to watch the movies

It was recently revealed that the power of the dog competes in twelve categories in which the one of Best Picture, Best Direction for Jane Campion, and Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch. The dark western is now available on the platform streaming netflix.

While some of the movies like The Alley of Lost Souls, House of Gucci, The Eyes of Tammy Faye or Licorice Pizza are shown in movie theaters, others will soon reach the main platforms, as is the case with duneswhich from February 17 will be part of the HBO Max programming.

With four nominationsincluding that of best film, editing and original screenplayit’s found don’t look up. The film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence is another of the titles that Netflix implemented in its catalog since the end of last year.

Andrew Garfield is one of the actors of the moment thanks to his participation in the spiderverse within Spider-Man: No Way Home. The recognition came from the hand of Tick, tick… Boom!, which can be seen in Netflix, who brought him one nomination for best actor and another one to the assembly of the production.

parallel mothersthe new project of Pedro Almodovar managed to sneak into the nominations thanks to the work of Penelope Cruz, in addition to the fact that the members of the Academy chose its soundtrack as one of the candidates. The film will be available at Netflix in mid February.

One of the films that reached the final triplet for best international film is the Italian It was the hand of God, which will compete with productions from Japan, Denmark, Norway and Bhutan. Set in the eighties and directed by Paolo Sorrentino is already available on netflix.

Colombian traditions can be enjoyed in Disney + hand in hand Charmwhat sum three nominations for best animated film, soundtrack and best song. In Amazon-Prime is found to put play Being The Ricardoswhose cast reached three nominations What best actress for Nicole Kidman, best actor for Javier Bardem and best supporting actor for JK Simmons.

Denzel Washington was also considered for the award ceremony for The tragedy of Macbeth which is part of AppleTV+.