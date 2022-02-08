Where to see the films nominated for the Oscars 2022 | Oscar Awards 2022

Some are in theaters. Others, on the platforms on-line. the power of the dog, by Jane Campion, the favorite of the gala with 12 nominations, can even be seen on both sites. But, more generally, practically all the films with the most nominations for the 2022 Oscar Awards, announced today Tuesday, have already been released in Spain. Here is a guide to find them.

More information

dog power, by Jane Champion. 125 minutes. 12 nominations. It is still projected in some theater, such as Madrid’s Renoir Plaza de España or the Guadalajara Multiplex. At the same time, it is available to Netflix subscribers.

dunes, by Dennis Villeneuve. 155 minutes. 10 nominations. Starting February 17, it will be available to HBO Max subscribers. It can already be rented or bought on platforms such as Google Play, Apple TV, Rakuten, Microsoft or Amazon Prime Video.

Belfast, by Kenneth Branagh. Duration: 98 minutes. seven nominations. Where: In movie theaters across the country.

West Side Storyby Steven Spielberg. 156 minutes. seven nominations. It is still in theaters in many cities in Spain.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

Williams method, by Reinaldo Marcus Green. 144 minutes. Six nominations. It can be seen in theaters throughout almost all of Spain.

don’t look upby Adam McKay. 145 minutes. Four nominations. It can be seen on Netflix.

Drive My Car, by Ryusuke Hamaguchi. 180 minutes. Four nominations. In the rooms of the main cities, although it has already disappeared from the billboard in many provincial capitals.

The alley of lost souls, by Guillermo del Toro. 140 minutes. Four nominations. It is in many cinemas throughout Spain.

Licorice Pizzaby Paul Thomas Anderson. 133 minutes. Three nominations, including best film. It opens this Friday in theaters.

CODA: the sounds of silenceby Sian Heder. 111 minutes. Three nominations, including best film. It arrives in Spanish theaters on February 18.

be the Ricardosby Aaron Sorkin. 132 minutes. Two nominations, including best leading actor for Javier Bardem. It can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

parallel mothers, by Pedro Almodovar. 120 minutes. Two nominations: best leading actress for Penélope Cruz and best soundtrack for Alberto Iglesias. It can only be seen in a handful of rooms.

best international film

Along with the Japanese Drive My Car compete:

the italian It was the hand of Godby Paolo Sorrentino. 130 minutes. It can be seen on Netflix.

the danish fly, by Jonas Poher Rasmussen. 90 minutes. It arrives in Spanish theaters on February 18.

The first film in the history of Bhutan to achieve a nomination: Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, from Pawo Choyning Dorji. At the moment it has no planned distribution in Spain.

the norwegian The worst person in the world by Joachim Trier. 121 minutes. It opens in Spanish cinemas on March 11.

best animated film

With fly, compete:

Charm, by Byron Howard and Jared Bush. 109 minutes. Three nominations. It is held in a few theaters and is available to Disney+ subscribers.

Luca, by Enrico Casarosa. 95 minutes. It can be seen on Disney +.

Raya and the last dragon, by Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Paul Briggs and John Ripa. 114 minutes. It is available to Disney+ subscribers. It can also be purchased on platforms such as Rakuten, Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video or Microsoft.

The Mitchells against the machines, by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe. 110 minutes. In the Netflix catalog for its subscribers.

Best Documentary Feature

In addition to fleeis it so:

writing with fire, from Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas. 93 minutes. It can be seen on Filmin.

Summer of Soul, by Ahmir questlove Thompson. 117 minutes. Available on Disney+.

Ascension, by Jessica Kingdon. 97 minutes. Currently it cannot be seen in Spain.

Attic, by Stanley Nelson. 111 minutes. It can be seen on Movistar +.