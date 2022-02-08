Where to see the 10 candidates, streaming and/or in theaters

That’s it, these are the 10 films that will compete for the Oscar. They are arranged alphabetically in English, which is how the Hollywood Academy announced them on Tuesday, February 8. Which ones are in theaters, which ones in Netflixin hbo maxin AppleTV+…

Belfast



It takes place in the 60’s. Kenneth Branagh shot it in black and white. Photo File Clarin

Drama. 2021. 98′, SAM 13. By: Kenneth Branagh. With: Jude Hill, Caitriona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench.

Kenneth Branagh himself -who this Thursday, February 10, premieres death on the nile– defined it as his most personal film. How autobiographical will there be in it: it is the story of a child, in the middle of the Belfast conflict in the ’60s, when the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association campaign wanted to end discrimination against the Catholic minority/ nationalist.

Awards: It won 38 and 216 nominations.

where to see it: In theaters opens on Thursday, March 10.

CODA



Emilia Jones is the daughter who helps her deaf and dumb family. Photo File Clarin

Dramatic comedy. USA/France/Canada, 2021. 111′, SAM 13. From: Sian Heder. With: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur.

A sentimental knockout is this small, but great film. Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only one in her family – her mom (Marlee Matlin, from I Will Love You Quietly), dad (Troy Kotsur) and older brother – who is not deaf and mute, and is the link with the outside world. . She helps out on the family fishing boat, but she considers a musical career far from town.

Awards: It won 38 and 129 nominations.

Where to see it: On Apple TV+.

don’t look up



Jonah Hill, Leo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence. Cast flower. Netflix Photo

Dramatic comedy. USA, 2021. Original title: “Don’t Look Up”. 138′, SAM 13. From: Adam McKay. With: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett.

A comet is about to reach Earth, and two astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) try in vain to convince the president of the United States and her entourage (Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill) to do something. When they are not heard, they start a media tour.

Awards: It won 10 and 73 nominations.

Where to see it: On Netflix.

Dune



Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, the young faces of the film. WB photo

Action/Adventure. USA/Canada, 2021. Original title: “Dune”. 155′, SAM 13. From: Denis Villeneuve. With: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem.

Director of blade runner 2049 adapted from Frank Herbert’s sci-fi bestseller: The son of a noble family (Thimotée Chalamet) wishes to avenge the death of his father (Oscar Isaac) and save a planet he was given orders to protect.

Awards: It won 91 and 245 nominations.

Where to see it: On HBOMax.

Drive My Car



Hidetoshi Nishijima, the actor and director in the plot, and Toko Miura, his driver. Photo File Clarin

Drama. Japan, 2021. 179′, SAM 13. By: Ryusuke Hamaguchi. With: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Toko Miura, Reika Kirishima.

An actor and theater director is married to a playwright, who dies unexpectedly. Some time later, they call him to put on a play, and they put a woman as his driver. Her relationship with her will change her life.

Awards: It won 62 and 79 nominations.

Where to see it: It is unknown, because MUBI did not plan to release it immediately.

king richard



Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney and Will Smith. WB photo

Drama. USA, 2021. Original title: “King Richard”. 144′, SAM 13. From: Reinaldo Marcus Green. With: Will Smith, Aunjaune Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton.

The true story, incredible as it may seem, of Richard Williams, the father of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams. How he trained them to become elite athletes, being him and the whole family from the lower and working class. The statuette to Will Smith is a fixture.

Awards: It won 29 and 127 nominations.

Where to see it: On HBOMax.

Licorice Pizza



Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (son of Philip Seymour Hoffman). Photo IPU

Dramatic comedy. USA, 2021. 133′, SAM 13. By: Paul Thomas Anderson. With: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Tom Waits.

In a few words, it is the love story between a 15-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman. Coming, going, all in the San Fernando Valley, in the ’70s. Director of Magnolia Y The master He has a predilection for those first-time loves, for sexual awakening and for relationships -friendship, companionship and a couple-. Let’s see how the movie does.

Awards: It won 51 and 163 nominations.

Where to see it: On cinemas.

the alley of lost souls



Bradley Cooper in the new Guillermo del Toro. disney photo

drama/thriller USA, 2021. Original title: “Nightmare Alley”. 150′, SAM 16. From: Guillermo del Toro. With: Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette.

New adaptation of the crime novel by William Lindsay Gresham. Stanton (Bradley Cooper) is a poor devil who arrives at a funfair, learns “secrets” of clairvoyance, but is later discovered by a psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett). It is the next film by Guillermo del Toro after winning the Oscar with the shape of water.

Awards: It won 14 awards and 82 nominations.

Where to see it: On cinemas.

the power of the dog



Benedict Cumberbatch, protagonist of the film by Jane Campion. Netflix Photo

Drama/Western. USA/New Zealand, 2021. Original title: “The Power of the Dog”. 126′, SAM 16. From: Jane Campion. With: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee.

It is a western where time and time passes, but it is a drama because it focuses on a cowboy (Cumberbatch) whom everyone fears, who sees how his inner life is shaken when his brother brings his wife and son to live with him. . It is a firm candidate to win the statuettes for best film and direction. And supporting actor. Y…

Awards: It won 217 awards and 260 nominations.

Where to see it: On Netflix.

Love without barriers



Ansel Elgort is Tony, and Rachel Zegler is Maria. disney photo

music drama. USA, 2021. Original title: “West Side Story”. 156′, SAM 13 R. From: Steven Spielberg. With: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno.

The director’s first musical ET is a new adaptation, more of the play than the movie with Natalie Wood and George Chakiris from 1961. A Romeo and Juliet Something updated, it is the love story of two young people of different ethnicities, between María, Puerto Rican (newcomer Rachel Zegler) and Tony (Ansel Elgort). The original film won 10, including best film.

Awards: It won 42 and 233 nominations.

Where to see it: In theaters. It will be coming to Star+ shortly.