Where is it and how is Barbados, Rihanna’s country visited by Alberto

The island of Barbadoswhere I was born Rihanna and it is one of the most heavenly destinations in the Caribbean, it is on the Argentine agenda because the president is Alberto Fernndez. It is the last country to visit before returning to Argentina. Where is it, what do they live on and what is Barbados like?

The island of Barbados is in the Caribbean and does not border any country on land. A few kilometers to the west is Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as Martinique, Saint Lucia and Grenada. Further afield (to the northwest) is Dominica and (to the southwest) Trinidad and Tobago. It is the last island east of the Caribbean, so it “only” has the Atlantic Ocean towards this cardinal point.

What does your name mean? The Portuguese explorer Pedro Campos named the place “Ihla dos barbados” (“island of the bearded ones”) in 1536 but it is not clear if the adjective went to natives or to the fig trees on the beaches. Barbados had Spanish sovereignty and later became a British colony. At the end of 2021 it became republic. Sandra Mason took office on November 30 as the first president.

Barbados is just 430 square kilometers, with a population of about 285 thousand people (population density of 642 inhabitants per square kilometer). Its citizens have a life expectancy of 79 years, a literacy rate of 99.7%, and an unemployment rate (2019) of 10.33%.

Its official language is englishalthough the “go down“, a dialect. More than 66% of the inhabitants are Protestant (mostly from the Anglican church). There are also minorities of Roman Catholics, Hindus, Muslims and Rastafarians, among others. Its currency is the Barbadian Dollar (BBD).

The sightseeing it is very important and its airport is the most important air transport hub in the Eastern Caribbean. The Beaches are popular for water clarity, white sand and in some places pink. Several coasts are used especially for surfing.

The most outstanding personality of Barbados at the international level is undoubtedly the singer Rihannawho is also “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Barbados”. Also recognized are Des’ree, the group Cover Drive and DJ Carl Cox.

President Fernández arrived on the island on Monday, where on Tuesday he will meet with the Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, in what is the last destination of the tour that also took him to Russia and China.

