Where can I see the films nominated for the Oscars? – Film and TV

Today the nominations for the Oscars were announced, the main awards that Hollywood awards each year to the highlights of cinema.

And although many of the candidates cannot yet be seen in Paraguay, most of the films are available on the different streaming services or in theaters, so we tell you where you can find the nominated films:

In theaters

Currently only two of the films nominated for the Oscars are in theaters in Paraguay.

One of them is the alley of lost soulsthe suspense thriller William of the Bullmade by Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara Y Cate Blanchettwhich accumulates four nominations including one in the category of best film.

The other is Spider-Man: No Way Homethe latest installment in the Marvel superhero saga starring Tom Hollandwhich achieved a single nomination, in the category of best visual effects.

However, three other nominated films are scheduled to be released in theaters in Paraguay in the coming weeks and months: Licorice Pizza (three nominations including best film) on February 17, Belfast (seven nominations including best picture) on March 10 and Cyrano (nominated for best costume design) on April 14.

on netflix

The film with the most nominations for this edition of the Oscars, the power of the dogis available on Netflix.

This drama starring benedict cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst Y Kodi Smit-McPheewhich takes place in the 1920s, earned no less than 12 nominations including nominations for best picture, best direction for Jane Campionand nominations for Cumberbatch, Plemons, Smit-McPhee and Dunst in the acting categories.

Also available on Netflix don’t look upthe apocalyptic black comedy of Adam McKaystarring Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jennifer Lawrence like astronomers trying to warn the world of the arrival of a destructive comet. It is nominated for four awards including best film.

The drama is also available on the platform the dark daughterthe directorial debut of the actress Maggie Gyllenhaalwhich received three nominations: best film, best actress for Olivia Coleman and best supporting actress for Jessie Buckley.

Another option on Netflix is Tick, Tick… Boom!a musical directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring Andrew Garfield, who is nominated for two Oscars, including best actor for Garfield.

Also available is the irreverent The Mitchell family vs the machinesnominated for best animated film.

Just like the Italian drama It was the hand of Godfrom the celebrated filmmaker Paolo Sorrentinowhich is the representative of Italy in the category of best international film.

Netflix also has the shorts available Audible, Lead me Home Y Three songs for Benazir, nominated in the category of best documentary short film; like robin robinnominated for the award for best animated short film.

In addition, Netflix will premiere on February 18 the new film by the Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar, parallel motherswhich is nominated for two awards: best actress for Penelope Cruz and best original soundtrack.

On Amazon Prime Video

Acclaimed “indie” drama is available on this platform CODAthe story of a woman and her life with her deaf parents, has three nominations including one for Best Picture and one for Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur.

Also subscribers can see there Being the Ricardosthe director’s film Aaron Sorkins About the Stars of the Legendary American Comedy TV Show I Love Lucy. The film has three nominations: best film, best actor for Javier Bardem and best actress for Nicole Kidman.

Comedy is also available A prince in new york 2with Eddie Murphywhich earned an Oscar nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

On HBOMax

The science fiction blockbuster is available on this platform Dunedirected by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothee Chalamet, oscar isaac, Josh Brolin, rebecca ferguson, Jason Momoa Y Zendayaamong others.

This adaptation of the science fiction literary classic dunesfrom Frank Herbertis the second film with the most nominations in the current edition of the Oscars with ten nominations, including one for the award for best film.

Also available king richardthe biographical drama about tennis players Venus and Serena Williams and their father, which earned six nominations, including best picture, best actor for Will Smith and best supporting actress for Aunjanue Ellis.

On Apple TV+

The only movie on Apple’s competing streaming service is the excellent The tragedy of Macbethdirected by Joel Coens Based on the classic work of William Shakespeare. This film adds two nominations, including the award for best actor for Denzel Washington.

on Disney+

The Disney platform has three of the five films nominated for best animated film, among which the musical stands out Charma fantasy story set in Colombia that, in addition to its nomination for that category, achieved two other mentions in best original song (for the theme two caterpillarssung by Sebastian Yatra) and Best Original Soundtrack.

They are also available on Disney+ Raya and the last dragon and the Pixar movie Lucaboth nominated for best animated film.

And it can also be seen on that platform cruelthe film based on the villain of 101 Dalmatiansstarring Emma Stonewhich earned nominations for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Finally, the Marvel movie is available Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Ringsnominated for an Oscar for best visual effects.

In Star+

This platform has the documentary feature film available Summer of Souldirected by the musician questlovewhich revolves around a legendary music festival in Harlem, New York, in 1969. The film is nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

Action comedy is also available FreeGuywith Ryan ReynoldsOscar nominee for Best Visual Effects.

on google tv

The independent drama is available for purchase via Google TV Four days moremade by Glenn Close Y Mila Kunisnominated for the award for best original song for the theme Somehow You Dofrom Diana Warren.

That platform also has available for rent or purchase no time to diethe new film in the James Bond saga, which is nominated for three awards including Best Original Song for No Time to Diesung by billie eilish.