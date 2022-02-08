Where and what time to see your debut in Beijing 2022? – The financial

Donovan Carrillo represents Mexico in the discipline of figure skating for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, where he will seek to be the first Mexican to qualify for the long program in the sports fair.

The 22-year-old competitor, originally from Zapopan, Jalisco, debuts this Monday, February 7, his participation is already historic, since for 30 years men’s figure skating had no presence in a winter competition. Notably, Mexico doesn’t have many Olympic-size ice rinks, so Donovan started training on a mall rink.

In April 2022, he highlighted on his Instagram account that his classification was official: “After all these years of effort, dedication and commitment, qualification for the 2022 Winter Olympics was achieved. I still can’t believe it.” , I am infinitely grateful to all the people who have been there and have accompanied me in this dream”.

At what time does Donovan Carrillo participate in Beijing 2022?

His debut in the short program will be this Monday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time).

In his participation, he will wear a black suit with applications in gold, with about 18 thousand crystals distributed between the chest, the sides of the legs, upper back and forearms, designed by Jalisco Edgar Lozano.

In his routines, Donovan will skate to the rhythm of Black Magic Woman in a remix with shake it.

If he qualifies, we will see him again this Wednesday, February 9 at 7:35 p.m. in the free program.

Where to see the participation of Donovan Carrillo?

Donovan’s debut will be available online, through the Marca Claro and Claro Sports YouTube channel, where you can enjoy the broadcast and other Olympic Games competitions.