when is it, what stadium will it be played in and more

The Super Bowl is coming and this is how Mexicans live it 1:37

(CNN Spanish) — The path to the 2022 Super Bowl is set: the Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals in SB LVI.

On Sunday, January 30, the conference championship games were held to define the Super Bowl, with the Rams beating the San Francisco 49ers and the Bengals giving the big surprise by beating the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.

When is the Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl LVI will be played on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Before that, on Sunday, February 6, the Pro Bowl (or professional bowl, with the best players of the season) will be played at Allegiant Stadium, in Nevada.

What is the stadium?

The 2022 Super Bowl will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles County, California, the NFL has confirmed since February 9 of last year.

The NFL also said that Los Angeles was the city that hosted the first Super Bowl in 1967, when the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers, team that was champion by a score of 35 to 10.

The Latin seal in the stadium hosting the Super Bowl 3:54

Also, the 2022 Super Bowl will be the first to take place in Los Angeles since 1993, when it was played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Where to buy tickets?

“We ask fans to continue to do everything possible to stay safe so we can be together next year at SoFi Stadium,” Los Angeles Rams owner/president and developer E. Stanley Kroenke said in February. from SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.

Los Angeles, city of great sporting events 1:16

Tickets and packages are now on sale at On Location, the official site of the NFL to buy luxury experiences for the event.

Tickets for Super Bowl LVI can also be purchased at Ticketmaster.

Super Bowl Halftime Show

It is one of the most anticipated moments of the event. This time several rap legends will participate: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, as reported by Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation in September.

The halftime show of Super Bowl LV, in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crowned on February 7, 2021, was in charge of The Weeknd.

Super Bowl LVI: millionaire figures for advertising 1:00

A game from more than 50 years ago defined the Super Bowl as we know it today

Millions of people watching a game and millions of dollars per television ad. And also a little American football. So is the Super Bowl, and this is almost entirely due to a game that was played 50 years ago.

Back then, in Super Bowl III, the AFL’s New York Jets defeated the NFL’s Baltimore Colts, a fact that has come to define the Super Bowl as we know it today.

This, thanks to a perfect confluence of events: Jets quarterback “Broadway” Joe Namath, with his long hair, fur coats and white shoes, predicting that his weaker team would win; Namath against the professional football establishment; It was in 1969, a year before the AFL and NFL officially combined in a merger that would change professional football forever.

Why is the Super Bowl so popular in Mexico?

American football is one of the most popular and most traditional in the United States; however, in Mexico he also has a great following.

Is there any specific reason why Mexicans like American football, taking into account that it is a highly soccer-loving country? Well, it’s not just one reason, but several.