WhatsApp: how to see your chats in ‘ghost mode’ and without changing your last connection time? | Android | iPhone | iOS | Tricks | Technology

Learn it now. Thousands of WhatsApp users were shocked after learning that the instant messaging application has a ‘ghost mode‘ that allows you to see the new messages that your friends have sent you, without having to enter the platform. Not only that, because thanks to this trick, your last connection time will not change. Do you want to learn how to use it? Here we are going to teach you.

Unlike other tricks that circulate on social networks, this method does not require installing any strange application on your smartphone. The only problem is that it will only work with android users. In case you have a iPhone or other Apple device, you will not be able to implement it. If you meet this only requirement, you will have to follow the steps that we are going to detail.

How to check your WhatsApp messages in ‘ghost mode’?

1. Enter the Play Store and download the latest version of WhatsApp

2. Once you have updated the application, go to the screen settings of your cell phone

3. Depending on the phone you have, this action varies. On some devices you enter the settings by pinching the screen or pressing it for a few seconds

4. All the available widgets will appear at the bottom. You have to look for WhatsApp

5. WhatsApp has two important widgets, one in the form of a camera and the other in the form of a window

6. You must select the latter and drag it (without releasing) onto an empty place on your screen

7. That would be it. A small window will be created, where your new WhatsApp messages will appear.

Does it work with photos, videos or voice memos?

Unfortunately, this trick only allows you to review text messages sent to you by your contacts. In case you have been sent a photo, video, voice note or other multimedia file, you will have to enter WhatsApp to see it. This will cause your last connection time to change, unless you follow these simple guidelines:

1. Enter the WhatsApp settings and select the option ‘Bill‘.

2. Now select ‘Privacy‘ and you will see that you ‘Last connection time‘ is shown to all your contacts.

3. You have to change it to ‘No one‘. In this way, you will ensure that they do not see when you last entered WhatsApp.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with Photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following videowhich soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not just those of Androidbut also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then see the following video.

How to put music in your states?

whatsapp is a apps instant messaging used to share Photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtubewe will be able to place in the WhatsApp states our songs favourites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is causing a furor on the networks.

So you can have two different WhatsApp accounts on the same phone

WhatsApp has become a apps essential for anyone both in the work environment and in the personal environment, which forces many to have two phones, one for each environment. However, if you want to avoid carrying two mobiles with you, WhatsApp has a trick to use two accounts on the same device.

Although the market for mobile telephony is currently covered by phones Dual-SIM. This does not necessarily imply that with this feature we can use WhatsApp with two different phone numbers. To solve this problem we can use a trick which is quite simple.

WhatsApp Web: how to use two accounts at the same time on the same laptop or PC?

Many users use WhatsApp on a daily basis to communicate with friends and co-workers. That’s why many of them have two accounts; however, they do not know how to have both sessions open simultaneously and on the same PC. If you have this inconvenience, we will show you how this simple trick works.

Unlike what happens on a mobile phone —where we are limited to opening a single account—, on a computer it is possible to access two accounts simultaneously if we use a trick, although applying it requires a series of steps.

How to create a chat with yourself

The trick is to use the groups by WhatsApp. To do this, enter the application and click on the three dots icon to open the options menu. Here select “New Group” to create one, add a trusted contact and finally choose a name for the chat.

When the created group of WhatsApp, it will only be enough to delete the contact that you previously added. Ready, now there will be a chat where the only participant will be you and which you can use to send messages to yourself.