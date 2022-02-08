WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging most used by millions of people every day, which is why it has also become one of the means used by scammers to commit frauds of different kinds.

You must bear in mind that in addition to WhatsApp, this type of fraud is also often committed through SMS or Telegram, often offering prizes in exchange for providing some personal data.

WhatsApp, how to avoid falling into fraud with strange messages. Photo: Pixabay



How to avoid falling for these scams

The first thing you should know is that these types of scams are called phishing, which is why you should be careful not to open messages that seem suspicious or have been sent by someone you don’t know.

The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco), in the February Consumer Magazine, gave some of the characteristics of the messages sent by cybercriminals to their victims, so take note so you can recognize them.

They usually demonstrate an urgency for you to respond immediately

Request to click on web page links (generally short links so as not to see names of institutions or companies)

Request to download certain applications

Call an unknown number to clarify a specific situation

Delivery of prizes or loans at very low interest

Some of the most common messages are:

“Congratulations, you have been the winner of a 52” screen, to claim your prize call 5512345678”

“Your payment of $5,000.00 has been generated successfully, for any clarification go to the following link…”

You can also read: WhatsApp, steps to activate the secret camera on your Android

If you receive any of them, it is best not to open them and delete them immediately to prevent any type of virus from installing on your device. Other recommendations to protect your personal data are:

Enter the safe mode of your device

Reboot in safe mode

Identify the malicious app and uninstall it as usual

If you can’t, try to remove the administrator permissions and retry the previous point

You can also clear the cache and storage in the browser

If the above fail, reset your device to factory

Install an antivirus

You can also read: Backup WhatsApp chats could no longer be free for this reason

In the same way, be wary of unknown numbers that make calls or send you messages, for no reason provide banking or personal information, avoid clicking on suspicious links.

Keep your software updated and use an antivirus, avoid saving financial data on your mobile device, do not download applications that are not recommended by your provider, if you have any questions, you can contact your bank directly and most importantly, use different keys or passwords for your online accounts.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.