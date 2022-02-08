What’s new in the Marvel 2022 calendar

The Marvel calendar in 2021 ended with the long-awaited premiere of Spiderman No Way Home and with the confirmation of the existence of the multiverse, which seems to be the central point for the plots, both series and movies, of the fourth stage.

So the year 2022 is full of premieres and surprises, which are not always pleasant, because for different reasons, including the still-present pandemic, the premiere of some projects has been delayed. Below we will analyze the information that has been obtained so far to update the calendar.

Moon Knight, March 30th; Its premiere was a mystery until last Tuesday when the first trailer was released. Like the other Marvel series, it will be available only on Disney + and tells the story of Marc Spector, a man who, after managing to escape from the Nazis in his childhood and facing traumatic events, has developed a severe disorder of multiple personality, which leads him to face his present life with Egyptian gods of the past.

morbyus, April 1, 2022; Despite the fact that for now we are not sure in which Marvel universe the story takes place, nor the link it will have with the other films, the current and successful pact between the Marvel and Sony studios could indicate that it is very likely that relates to at least Spiderman and Venom, just like in the comics.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, May 4, 2022; the sequel to the sorcerer supreme suffered a delay, as it would initially be released in March and is surrounded by many rumors after having seen Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return in their respective roles as Spiderman, many speculations have been generated about whether Marvel will repeat the same strategy with other characters like Daredevil or the X Men, for the moment what we have confirmed is that we will see a variant of Stephen Strange which looks very similar to the Supreme Doctor Strange seen in the series What If…?

she-hulk, May 2022; for now the date has not been confirmed, but due to leaks from the Marvel offices in Japan an approximate was obtained, the project is developed in the form of a series and will serve as the introduction of Bruce Banner’s cousin, who due to an emergency receives a transfusion of the blood of Bruce himself, by which he obtains the powers of the Hulk, with the difference that from the beginning she is aware and has control of his transformation.

I Am Groot, May or June 2022; like she-hulk this date has not yet been confirmed and it is only about leaks. The “baby” version of Groot will have its own series of animated short films that will serve as a complement to the films of The Guardians of the Galaxyso we probably know what adventures the little tree got into between the events of Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.

Thor Love and Thunder, July 8, 2022; The fourth Thor movie suffers another delay, so we will have to wait until the middle of the year to find out under what conditions the return of Natalie Portman will take place, as Jane Foster, alongside Chris Hemsworth, as Thor, whom we saw for the last time leaving for space with LThe Guardians of the Galaxy and leaving Thessa Thompson as the queen of New Asgard.

What If…? (second season), June or July 2022; There is no official synopsis of the second season yet, however it has been mentioned that new heroes will appear and it is likely that we will see the continuity of some of the stories that were left open in the first season.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever, November 11, 2022; this is one of the projects that has undergone the most changes since its announcement, as its development has been affected by the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, the injury suffered by Letita Wright in 2021 and the suspensions in filming due to the increase in cases of Covid-19 in 2022. However, it is expected to be one of the best films of the studio and that it represents a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick.

Marvel, August or September 2022; another series that still does not have an official date, however it is expected to be released before the end of the year, as it will be the introduction of this teenage heroine who will fight alongside Captain Marvel in his second film.

Secret Invasion, September or November 2022; Nick Fury’s first solo project will be a miniseries, where we will see him face off against a faction of the Skrulls, who have been infiltrating different aspects of life on earth for a long time.

the marvels, february 2023; finally we find that during 2022 we will only have three films instead of four, because the marvels has been postponed until 2023. In this film we will see how Captain Marvel forms a team with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeu, who we saw getting her new powers at the end of the Wanda Vision series.

