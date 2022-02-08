What we can expect from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

The third “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie, directed by James Gunn, is in production.

British actor Will Poulter will play the popular Adam Warlock.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Chris Pratt and his “Guardians of the Galaxy” co-stars will reunite for a third installment set for release in 2023.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is directed by writer-director James Gunn and will feature actors who are already part of the cast of the franchise: Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula , Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot.

The film will also introduce new faces to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

This is what fans can expect from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Will Poulter will join the MCU as Adam Warlock

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The British actor is known for his roles in “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader”, “Who *&$%! are the Millers?”, “Maze Runner”, “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” and “Midsommar”.

Adam Warlock’s introduction to the MCU was first shown in a post-credits scene in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017).

The scene featured Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki)—the High Priestess of the extragalactic race known as the Sovereign—talking about defeating the Guardians with a new plan.

Ayesha tells another Sovereign that the birth pod in the room was “the next step in our evolution. More powerful, more beautiful, more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy.”

“I think I’ll call him Adam,” he said, referring to Adam Warlock.

Disney/Marvel

Many fans theorized that Adam would appear in “Avengers: Infinity War” or “Avengers: Endgame” as part of the Infinity Saga, because of the characters’ history of handling the Infinity Stones in the comics.

In the source material, Adam also formed a group called the Infinity Watch to protect the gems.

Adam wasn’t involved in any of the aforementioned movies, instead the Avengers went back in time to collect all the gems and defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) with Tony Stark/Iron Man’s fatal snap.

In the comics, Adam has blonde hair, golden skin, and glowing eyes. His superpowers include telepathy, superhuman agility, superhuman stamina, and the ability to manipulate energy.

Deadline reported on Poulter’s casting as the powerful character in October 2021.

Gunn confirmed the news shortly after on Twitter, writing: “Welcome to the Guardian family, Will Poulter. He is an amazing actor and a wonderful guy. See you in a couple of weeks.”

Poulter responded: “Thank you, James. It is a true honor to play this role and work with you. I am very excited to start working.”

Thank you, James. It’s a genuine honor to play this role and to work with you. I’m very excited to get to work. — Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) October 12, 2021

During an appearance on “The Jonathan Ross Show” in October 2021, Poulter was coy when asked if he would be painted gold for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Weeks later, the actor told Variety that he is “very honored” to be welcomed into the Marvel family.

“Everyone I’ve interacted with there is great and (I’m) very excited to be a part of a franchise like ‘Guardians,’ which I consider to be one of the most creative and unique,” he added.

Poulter also told GQ Hype that he drank protein shakes and worked out to prepare for his Marvel role, which he landed after auditioning on Zoom and doing screen tests with Gunn in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chukwudi Iwuji has a mysterious role in the film

hbo max

Iwuji plays Clemson Murn in Gunn’s series “Peacemaker” on HBO Max.

The actor told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2022 that he was “speechless” when Gunn approached him about a role in the new “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie while on the set of “Peacemaker.”

He was unable to share many details about his role, but described his character as “extremely powerful” and “complex.”

“He’s certainly one of the most complex characters, if not the most complex, that we’ve seen in the MCU,” Iwuji added. “So he’s deeply complex and powerful, and hopefully intriguing. I hope to contribute that.”

“After working with him on ‘Peacemaker,’ I wasn’t about to let go of one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, so I gave him the role most of the big Hollywood actors wanted,” Gunn wrote in Twitter about Iwuji’s casting.

Sylvester Stallone confirmed his return as Stakar Ogord in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Disney/Marvel

On November 12, 2021, Stallone posted videos on Instagram showing the process of duplicating faces. He was vague and did not specify what project he was working on at the time, but the post was shared shortly after filming for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” began.

“For those interested in what goes on behind the scenes for the movies. Here is only a very small part. Face mirroring,” she wrote.

Days later, Stallone shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself in his costume, which Culture Crave republished. However, it was deleted from the actor’s profile.

The film will be emotional, according to Gunn and the cast.

Disney/Marvel

Gillan said that she and Klementieff had a passionate reaction to the script.

“We read it together in the same room, and then we looked at each other and we were in tears,” he told Yahoo in September 2021. He also described the film as “very emotional.”

“You’re learning more about the existing characters and on a deeper level. I am very excited to explore Nebula, after Thanos,” she added.

Gillan told Collider the same story, adding that the upcoming film is “Gunn’s strongest work yet with the Guardians and it’s just brilliant. It’s bright, it’s emotional, it’s funny, and it’s all those things you want.”

Gunn shared similar comments about the film’s weight in an interview with Entertainment Weekly a few months earlier.

“For ‘Guardians 3,’ the script has basically been written for a long time,” he said. “I’ve been messing with him in little ways over the years, but he’s basically stayed the same for three years now. It is actually quite heavy. It’s a heavier story, so it’s an emotional process to go through.”

After the first day of filming “Guardians 3,” Pratt also teased “a delicate, emotional, funny, wild, complicated scene” that “everyone absolutely nailed it.”

“Very grateful to be manipulated by my friend and brother, the mad genius James Gunn. Oh my gosh I promise you…this movie will be worth the wait,” Pratt wrote.

Gunn said fans should watch the “Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special” before seeing the third movie.

Disney/Marvel

The special is written and directed by Gunn. It will premiere on Disney Plus at the end of 2022 during the Christmas holidays.

Gunn told Collider that the Christmas special will be less than 40 minutes long and will be a precursor to the third film.

“It’s in canon, it’s about the Guardians, you’re going to learn things that you need to learn before you see ‘Volume 3.’ It’s great,” he said, “I’m very, very happy with it.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will be the last installment of the franchise for this team

Disney/Marvel

“This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians,” Gunn said on Deadline’s “Hero Nation” podcast in January 2022.

“It’s so, so big and dark and different from what people might expect,” he added. “I just want to be true to the characters, the story, and give people the ending to the story that they deserve.”

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

Filming began on November 8, 2021. Gunn and the actors marked the occasion by posting a Polaroid featuring Poulter, Klementieff, Iwuji, Sean Gunn (who played Kraglin), Pratt, Saldana, Bautista, and Gillan.

“It has been a strange, long and sometimes challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more wonderful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of filming,” the director wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will be released the same year as two other MCU movies, “The Marvels” (February 17, 2023) and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (July 28, 2023).

