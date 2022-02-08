What time is it and how to watch the show on TV with Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Dr.Dre

The Angels – Snoop Dogg says he won’t let the big Super Bowl stage get on his nerves.

The rapper said that he will worry about his next halftime performance after he has done it.

“For me, when I act, I never let the moment get bigger than me,” Snoop Dogg said in a recent interview with Associated Press from his studio in Inglewood, California, a Los Angeles suburb where the Super Bowl will take place on Sunday.

Snoop Dogg will take the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

“I’m not going to understand it until it happens,” he continued.

“I want to give a great presentation, then that’s when I’ll get nervous waiting to see what the reaction of the public was.”

Snoop Dogg called performing at the Super Bowl in his home state a “dream come true.”

He commented that he is looking forward to sharing the stage with music legends who are his friends.

“We are all one. We are all united,” said the 50-year-old rapper, who said that he could perform his 1994 classic “Gin and Juice”, but has not yet made a final decision on the matter.

Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige, Dre and Lamar join a list of celebrated artists who have performed during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyonce, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, and Shakira.

“I’m still thinking I’m in a dream because I can’t believe they’d allow a real hip-hop artist to grace the stage at an NFL Super Bowl,” Snoop Dogg said.

“We’re just going to wait for that moment and put together something that’s spectacular.”

Super Bowl LVI Halftime

Who’s Showing Up: Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige, Dre and Lamar

Where: sofi stadium

Show time: The Super Bowl game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals kicks off at 5:30 pm ET, with the halftime show kicking off minutes after the second quarter ends. Estimate that the Halftime Show will start at 7 pm

TV: NBC and Telemundo