What is the relationship between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Bette Davis vs. Joan Crawford, Sylvester Stallone vs. Richard Gere and Dwayne Johnson vs. Vin Diesel are some of the best-known rivalries in Hollywood history, but few have been half as entertaining as the “fight” between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds that has been played out in interviews, movies, and social media for over a decade.

This fake feud between two of today’s best actors has been on and off over the years, even reaching incredibly entertaining levels and used for good on more than one occasion.

Whether you are familiar with the war that Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have or this is all news to you, buckle up because we’re about to find out how the “feud” began, some of its biggest moments, and finally, where it stands right now.

The friendship between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

Like any classic fight Hollywood, the rivalry between Hugh Jackman Y Ryan Reynolds It started on the set of a movie, specifically, 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” And also, like so many fights between prominent men in history, this one started over a woman.

During an interview in 2020, Jackman opened up about his “feud” with Reynolds, explaining that it all started when the Wolverine actor approached the future Deadpool star and told him to be nice to his then-wife, Scarlett Johansson:

“I met Ryan Reynolds on X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and I used to joke around with him because he was close friends with Scarlett Johansson, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you’d better Be on your best behavior here, man, because I’m looking at you,’ and we started teasing each other like that, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what what he wanted.”

Nobody imagined the beginning of this story that, honestly, is more entertaining than their first film together.

Some of his best battles

In November 2015, Ryan Reynolds did everything possible to help Hugh Jackman, who entered People magazine’s “Sexist Man Alive” competition (the Wolverine actor previously won it in 2008; Reynolds in 2010) by posting a video of himself in his Deadpool makeup giving the best impression of his friend:

“In case you were wondering, English soccer legend David Beckham, and not Hugh Jackman or Ryan Reynolds, was named People magazine’s Sexist Man Alive in 2015.”

A little over a year after Ryan Reynolds will make fun of Hugh Jackman Voted People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, Jackman returned the “favor” with a special tweet honoring Reynolds by receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in which he wore a paper mask from the his friend’s face and burst into tears.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, a war on pause

By May 2021, it looked like the big fight between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds was on hiatus, once again, when the pair teamed up for a photo with a boy at a New York City school. After the boy’s mother posted the picture on Instagram, the actors They quickly shared the image on their Instagram stories.

The look of astonishment on the boy’s face could be because he met two of Hollywood’s biggest actors, or it could be because he found himself being a sign of peace between the two. That remains in each one.

Well, that’s where we left things with the “fight” of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Judging by the couple’s track record, it’s safe to say that we’ll soon have even more additions to their battle list in the ongoing war between these Hollywood friends. Don’t you think?