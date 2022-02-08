What is Purple Drank, the favorite drug of several rappers

A drug lethal causes death and is becoming more and more popular among young people and artists. Is about “purpledrank“, a purple homemade drink made from cough syrup mixed with drinks and candy. It is also known as “liquid cocaine”, “sizzurp” or “lean”.

Although the dangerous cocktail has existed for several decades, it made headlines again after the death of Mac Miller, Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend. Miller died on September 7 of an alleged overdose and although it is not known if he had actually consumed the famous purpledrankthe artist confessed in 2013 that he was addicted to the powerful syrup.

