What is Purple Drank, the favorite drug of several rappers

A drug lethal causes death and is becoming more and more popular among young people and artists. Is about “purpledrank“, a purple homemade drink made from cough syrup mixed with drinks and candy. It is also known as “liquid cocaine”, “sizzurp” or “lean”.

Although the dangerous cocktail has existed for several decades, it made headlines again after the death of Mac Miller, Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend. Miller died on September 7 of an alleged overdose and although it is not known if he had actually consumed the famous purpledrankthe artist confessed in 2013 that he was addicted to the powerful syrup.

The late rapper Mac Miller and his ex-girlfriend, singer Ariana Grande.

As dangerous as it sounds, its ingredients are very simple: soda and cough syrup, there are even several tutorials on YouTube to prepare it. The main ingredients are codeine (an opium derivative used as a pain reliever) and promethazine (for allergic symptoms), present in various cough syrups available on the US market.

It is usually made with much higher doses of cough syrup than is medically recommended (sometimes up to 25 times the recommended dose). It is usually mixed with drinks such as Sprite, Mountain Dew or Fanta. The drink’s characteristic purple hue comes from dyes in the cough syrup itself. The effects range from a feeling of relaxation to euphoria.

Spanish rapper Kidd Keo mentions this drink by the name “lean” on numerous occasions in his songs and often uploads videos drinking lean or with a bottle of codeine on his social networks.

However, this simple mixture is potentially serious or fatal for those who consume it, but above all the danger lies with more power when the consumer suffers from depression. In very high doses it can have fatal consequences such as respiratory or cardiac arrest. It is confirmed that the purpledrank has caused the death of several rappers featured.

Jarad A. Higgins, one of the rising stars of the American music scene, suffered cardiac arrest at Midway International Airport after landing from a trip from California. What seemed like a sudden death was ruled out days later when her strong addiction to opium, marijuana and alcohol became known. purpledrank

This “liquid cocaine” is tied to American rap subcultures. Rappers like Three Six Mafia, A$AP Rocky, Future, and Soulja Boy have all mentioned her in their lyrics. Even artists like kidd keo They appear in their video clips consuming this drink. If in their videos rappers holding a Styrofoam cup, it is most likely a purpledrank. Among its consumers, perhaps its most famous is the rapper Lil Wayne, winner of five Grammys. Several times he has been hospitalized after convulsing, allegedly due to consuming excessive doses of this drink. Justin Bieber he was also seen several times taking it in 2014.

The Purple Drank is also often mixed with soft drinks like Sprite or Seven Up, with candies and other goodies.

When consumed in large quantities, it causes delirium, hallucinations, dilated pupils, loss of appetite, stomach pains, severe dizziness and, in some cases, it can cause fainting.

Due to the use of this drink by the rappers, became more popular in the 1990s. In 2004, the University of Texas found that 8.3% of high school students had taken the drink to achieve a high state of relaxation. The Drug Enforcement Administration reports from Houston that the drink is most widely consumed in the southern United States, particularly in Texas and Florida.