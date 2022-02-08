What is celebrated, saints and what happened on a day like today?

You will be surprised to know that on a day like today, but in 2019, Ariana Grande’s song “Thank U, Next” was released . Discover the most important ephemeris of this February 8, the saint that is celebrated, the corresponding zodiac sign and what happened on a day like today around the world. Is it a celebrity’s birthday?

Knowing these data will make you a much more interesting person. In addition, the most important historical events of the calendar of Mexico and the world, will allow you to understand more about the present in which we live. While the ephemeris are the ideal way to be informed about the characters They played a major role in the development of life as we know it.

What is celebrated on February 8?

International Safe Internet Day

What saints are celebrated today February 8th?

Santa Cointa

Saint Stephen of Muret

Saint Honorato of Milan

Saint Jerome Emiliani

Saint Josephine Bakhita

Saint Joventius of Pavia

Saint Lacutus of Brittany

Saint Nicetius of Trier

Saint Paul of Verdun

Horoscope: What zodiac sign is a person who was born on February 8?

To those born between January 21 and February 18 corresponds to the zodiac sign Aquarius at Horoscopethe eleventh sign of the zodiac, of the air element.

Those born under the sign of Aquarius have great capacity, they are friendly, original and brilliant.

Events of February 8: What happened on a day like today?

1910: William D. Boyce founds the Boy Scouts of America.

1915: The controversial racist film The Birth of a Nation (by DW Griffith) is released in Los Angeles, promoting the Ku Klux Klan.

1963: President John F. Kennedy prohibits Americans from traveling as well as any commercial or financial exchange with Cuba.

2018: The Jimena reborn protest march takes place in Peru, due to the cruel murder of the minor María Jimena.

2019: in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) the Ninho do Urubu Fire occurs where 10 Flamengo youth soccer players died and 3 were injured

2019: Release of the fifth studio album by American singer Ariana Grande, titled “thank u, next”

Celebrities whose birthdays are on February 8

Liam McIntyre Australian actor known mainly for having played Spartacus in the series Spartacus: Vengeance and Spartacus: War of the Damned – Born on February 8, 1982 (age 40 years)

Kathryn Newton , American actress. She is best known for her role as Allie Pressman in the Netflix series The Society, as well as her role as Alex Nelson in the 2012 film Paranormal Activity 4-Born February 8, 1997 (age 25)

Vince Neill lead singer of the glam metal band Mötley Crüe – Born February 8, 1961 (age 61)

Guy-Manuel de Homem-ChristoFrench DJ and producer, known for being a member of daft-punk with Thomas Bangalter – Born February 8, 1974 (age 48 years)

Athletes whose birthday is on February 8

1975 – Clarence Acuña, Chilean soccer player.

1975 – Patrizia Panico, Italian soccer player

1981 – Steve Gohouri, Ivorian footballer (d. 2015)

1987 – Carolina Kostner, Italian figure skater

1988 – Geancarlo González, Costa Rican soccer player.

1990 – Bethany Hamilton, American surfer

1990 – Klay Thompson, American basketball player

1991 – Will Cherry, American basketball player

1991 – Michael Lang, Swiss soccer player

1991 – Philippe Koch, Swiss footballer

1993 – Davit Kocholava, Georgian footballer

1993 – Sean Davis, American soccer player

1994 – Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Turkish footballer

1995 – Joshua Kimmich, German soccer player

1995 – Kasper Asgreen, Danish cyclist

2000 – Chris Durkin, American soccer player

Who else was born on February 8?

1850 – Kate Chopin, American author (d. 1904)

1864 – Luis Gonzaga Urbina, Mexican writer and poet (d. 1934)

1894 – Rosita Renard, Chilean pianist (d. 1949)

1905 – Genaro Lahuerta López, Spanish painter and portraitist (d. 1985)

1906 – Pablo Palitos, Argentine actor of Spanish origin (d. 1989).

1913 – Betty Field, American actress (d. 1973)

1920 – Robert William Bemer, American computer pioneer (d. 2004)

1932 – Cliff Allison, British Formula 1 driver (d. 2005)

1932 – Horst Eckel, German footballer (d. 2021)

1952 – Marinho Chagas, Brazilian soccer player (d. 2014)

1957 – Norberto Verea, Argentine footballer and sports journalist.

1961 – Vince Neil, American singer, of the band Mötley Crüe.

1962 – Manolo Hierro, Spanish soccer player.

1965 – Miguel Pardeza, Spanish soccer player.

1966 – Hristo Stoichkov, Bulgarian footballer

1968 – Gary Coleman, American actor (d. 2010)

1972 – Paul Wight, Big Show, American professional wrestler

1974 – Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, French musician, of the Daft Punk band.

1977: Yucef Merhi, Venezuelan artist.

1977 – David Farrell, American bassist, of the band Linkin Park.

1985 – Seo Min-woo, South Korean actor and singer (d. 2018)

1988 – Nozomi Sasaki, Japanese actress, singer, and model

1997 – Kathryn Newton, American actress.

Who passed away an 8 february?