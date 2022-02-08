What benefits does Dandelion have?

Many are the plants that have large Benefits for our body and that many times we do not know, such is the case of the “dandelion”, a species of the Asteraceae family, is considered an “adventitious herb”, where its leaves are consumed in salads and numerous medicinal properties have been attributed to it.

It is a plant that commonly occurs in temperate climates and, according to traditional medicine and herbalisthelps cure stomach problems, joint pain, viral and skin infections.

Also, it is scientifically known as taraxacum officinale, which, over the years, has been discovered to have many medicinal capacities, so, according to science, it also helps in the therapeutic field.

What are the benefits of dandelion for the human body?



After considering it as a medicinal plant and using it in various cultures and countries to alleviate certain ailments, the properties of this plant are still being thoroughly investigated.

The dandelion It can be used to prevent anemia, since it contains high levels of iron, vitamins and proteins, which promote the formation of red blood cells and other blood components. Also to improve bone health because it has large amounts of vitamin C and luteolin, which are antioxidants that protect bones from deterioration. And last but not least, it helps fight diabetes, stimulating insulin production and thus reducing blood glucose levels.

Between the Benefits to consume the dandelion They are found, favoring the correct functioning of the liver, with the maintenance of an adequate flow of bile, its fiber reduces cholesterol, thus helping to reduce blood pressure.

On the other hand, in dermatological matters, it is a powerful detoxifier and antioxidant, which is why it helps with the treatment of acne, since it manages to obtain a hormonal balance. It also helps in skin problems due to bacterial infections.

