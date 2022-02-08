Wetlands Day highlights its value for human well-being

51 years ago, the Convention on Wetlands of International Importanceknown for short as the Ramsar Convention, after the city in Iran on the banks of the Caspian where it was signed important international agreement on water and biodiversity on February 2, 1971.

One of the main achievements of this agreement has been the creation of the list of wetlands of international importance. Currently this inventory includes 2,435 natural spaces in 172 countrieswhich encompass an area of ​​2.5 million square kilometerswhich is five times that of Spain.

Most of these wetlands covered by the Ramsar Convention also have other figures of protection at the state or supranational levelwhich does not prevent some of them from suffering conservation issuesdue to the difficulty of effectively enforcing the legal protection they have on the ground.

In remembrance of Ramsar signing every year It is celebrated on February 2 World Wetlands Day, which in this 2022 acquires a special meaning, since for the first time this event is officially celebrated in the context of the United Nationssince the UN General Assembly, in its resolution of August 30, 2021, proclaimed World Wetlands Day as an official United Nations celebration.

“The decision of the United Nations to institute the February 2 as World Wetlands Day was taken at a crucial moment. We have reached a turning point in the crises of loss of biodiversity and climate change. Immediate and lasting global action has become imperative. Martha Rojas-Urregosecretary general of the Convention on Wetlands.

The international campaign launched this 2022 on the occasion of World Wetlands Day calls for raise collective consciousness on the contributions these ecosystems make to “biodiversity, climate change mitigation and adaptation, freshwater availability, global economies, and thus human prosperity and well-being”.

World Wetlands Day is also accompanied by a comprehensive review report on the status of these ecosystems promoted by CConvention on Wetlands of International Importance and that updates the previous work published in 2018.

Importance for health

The motto of this year 2022 is Action on wetlands for people and nature and serves to highlight the importance of ensuring that wetlands are conserved and are used sustainably and rationally.

“This year’s campaign is an urgent call to action that encourages action and investment of financial, human and political capital to prevent the world’s wetlands from disappearing entirely and restore those already lost”, affirms the secretary general of the Convention on Wetlands.

Keep in mind that the world has lost 85% since the 18th century. In fact, these aquatic ecosystems are disappearing three times faster than forests and with it not only wildlife is lost, but also the Ecosystem services of great value that they lend to the human being.

«The world has lost 85% of its wetlands since the 18th century»

Although they only cover about 6% of the earth’s surface, they are the habitat of 40% of all species of plants and animals. It is estimated that 1,000 million people depend directly on them for their livelihood.

Precisely, this year’s campaign the value of wetlands for the multiple benefits and nature-based solutions that contribute to human well-being and a healthy planet.

In addition, the organizers of the World Wetlands Day invite to “manage these natural spaces with intelligence and use them sustainably” in order to conserve them and maintain the health of these ecosystems whose importance is crucial.

Furthermore, they suggest restore lost and degraded wetlands “to revive the rich biodiversity and life found in these ecosystems.”

What do wetlands provide?

The wetlands provide ecosystem services worth $4.7 trillion a yearaccording to estimates of the Ramsar Convention.

In addition, these types of ecosystems are a livelihood for 1 billion people around the world engaged in activities such as fishing, aquaculture and tourism, as well as collecting and processing materials found in wetlands, often benefits the less favored sectors.

«They cover about 6% of the earth’s surface, but are the habitat of 40% of all species of plants and animals»

From the point of view of food, we must remember that they provide a large part of the fish that is consumed, in addition to producing rice to feed 3.5 billion peoplewater for food preparation and raw materials for medicines that can save lives.

In fact, wetlands contribute directly or indirectly to 75 indicators of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The global mangrove conservation and restoration could represent a return on investment of $3.7 billion a yearjust for their carbon values.

What is a wetland?