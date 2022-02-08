‘We would live very well without Facebook’: Germany and France respond to threat to pull out of Europe’s social media giant

The Meta company pointed out in its annual report that it would probably not be able to continue offering its products and services in the continent if they are prohibited from transferring users’ personal data to the US.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck and his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire expressed little concern that Meta would completely cease Facebook and Instagram activities in Europe. Both addressed the issue during a joint press conference offered this Monday in Paris.

“After I got hacked, I’ve lived without Facebook and Twitter for four years, life is fantastic,” Habeck said.

“Surely we live very well without Facebook and that we would live very well without Facebook,” Le Maire seconded, stressing that the digital giants must understand that the European Union will resist their “excessive power”, assert its sovereignty and protect personal data from its population.

In its annual report, published on February 2, Meta assured that it would probably not be able to continue offering its products and services in Europe if it could not continue transferring users’ personal data to the US. Meanwhile, European regulators are working on a new legislation that regulates said procedure.

In this regard, Minister Habeck clarified that they will not be “influenced” by the announcement and recalled that similar complaints arose when the European Union introduced the General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD) in 2018, which later “became the global standard “.

“I think that these large digital companies are not used to being contradicted. We do not want our personal data to be delivered to digital giants without any control,” insisted his French counterpart.