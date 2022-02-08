“We have to be very attentive to bird flu”

medical historian, Anton Erkokera, explains that the duration of pandemics, not only that of the coronavirus, is an average of two or three years. He explains that once the pandemic phase is over, which will be in the coming months, it will go on to an endemic phase.

What virus would be the most worrying? Erkokera replies that, so far in the 21st century, “there are a few major pandemics.” He notes that right now “we have a problem where we have to be very vigilant, which is the avian flu”.

“The bird flu produced at this time by H5N1 is causing the death of millions of birds“, he assures. In addition, he confirms that 25 years ago in Hong Kong “it produced a jump of species, it affected humans; produced a mortality rate of approximately 53%.

“I am sure that this disease is present in Spain because half of Europe is affected by it and it is a disease to be taken into account and pay close attention to it because if I were to make a leap towards the human species it would be a serious illness“, Explain.

Parallels covid-19 and Spanish flu

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO) assures that the effects of the coronavirus pandemic “They will be felt for decades to come.” Erkoreka assures that the Spanish flu was “much more serious than this pandemic”.

He explains that with the Spanish flu, “22 people per 1,000 inhabitants have died worldwide and with this pandemic, only one per 1,000 inhabitants have died so far.” Although he does assure that the first wave of covid was similar to the first wave of the flu.