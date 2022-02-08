Warner would be developing series of the edge of tomorrow

Edge of Tomorrow – 91% is one of the best science fiction movies of recent years. Unfortunately, Tom Cruise’s reputation as a man of action and the general weariness of time-loop stories did not help the project to be well received at the box office. The good news came over time, when people put aside their prejudices and finally saw it, because it was at this time that it was considered a cult work. Since then there has been talk about a sequel and Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise They have tried to raise it on more than one occasion, but what seemed like a complicated task now seems impossible, since everything indicates that the next step will be to make a series and not a second part.

Keep reading: Emily Blunt believes that Edge of Tomorrow 2 will not be possible

The film directed by Doug Liman is an adaptation of the novel (and manga) called All You Need is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. In the original work, it tells how a young Japanese recruit enlists to fight against an alien race that has been trying to conquer the planet for years. His age and his naivety about war make him an easy target on the battlefield, where he dies after a few minutes; however, the boy repeats the same day and realizing that curse and privilege he decides to learn to fight against the invaders. The protagonist eventually meets a young woman known for her killing intent in the war and who turns out to also be trapped in her own time loop. Inspired by the experience of video games, the novel is also an interesting portrait of violence seen from the perspective of youth.

To adapt the premise, it was decided that the film would not follow two teenagers, but instead would have older protagonists who would respect the curious relationship of camaraderie and admiration found in the novel. The twist on the time loop also changes significantly, but it works to follow the more traditional line of Hollywood without losing the original aspects that make it stand out among other science fiction titles. Thanks to the love of the fans, it was decided to make a sequel that, according to rumors, is already written and approved, but that has not been done because Cruise and Blunt have very tight schedules.

Despite these obstacles, it was always thought that a new installment would become a reality, but now the landscape has changed because it seems that Warner Bros. prefers to exploit the story for a series that would premiere exclusively on HBO Max. This is not uncommon if we take into account that the company is doing everything possible to establish its streaming platform as one of the most important in the market, and for this it must have more exclusive releases that make more sense as series than as movies. public still wants to see in the cinema.

You may also like: Matrix Resurrections: Warner Bros. faces lawsuit for releasing the film on HBO Max

But this news doesn’t come from Warner Bros.; in fact, it was released from a lawsuit that the producer is facing. A few days ago it became public that Village Roadshow had sued Warner Bros. for the dual release of Matrix Resurrections – 65%. It is a story that we have already heard about this type of release affecting box office earnings. According Eric Gardnerjournalist from PuckNews and former reporter for The Hollywood Reporterthe lawsuit also includes a lawsuit over the rights of Edge of Tomorrow/Edge of Tomorrowas Village Roadshow ensures that they are not taken into account for the creation of new content despite the fact that both producers share the rights:

The WB recently made the decision to go ahead with a TV series based on Edge of Tomorrow, another Village Roadshow movie. But he insisted that the Village Roadshow voluntarily relinquish its co-financing and co-ownership rights. When Village Roadshow refused, WB said the soft part out loud: It will not allow Village Roadshow to benefit from any of its derivative rights in the future, despite the more than $4.5 billion it paid WB to make and distribute. 91 movies. In other words, if Village Roadshow doesn’t waive its rights, WB will make sure they are worthless.

This information is quite sensitive and shows how aggressive the competition between production companies is, especially now that streaming services require original content that must be free of associations so that the creators and the house of origin benefit. Of course, if this gets more complicated it is unlikely that we will see the happy series that they are developing.

The latest installment of Matrix and this tape Tom Cruise They are not the only titles affected by this legal problem. The lawsuit also includes a mention of the rights to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – 83%, which is especially delicate since the company is filming a prequel with Timothée Chalamet in front. If this matter ends up in court, the film could be suspended or even put in the trunk until further notice, like other projects that have already received the green light, which would lead to millionaire losses for Warner Bros.

don’t leave without reading: Warner Bros. would be trying to sabotage the sale of Zack Snyder’s Justice League Blu-ray