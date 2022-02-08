Viral Instagram: Bodi Imită, the young man who became famous for imitating the most popular photos of celebrities | Jennifer-Lopez | Madonna | Rihanna | Ariana Grande | Beyonce | Social networks

Recreating celebrity looks and outfits on a budget is nothing new, but the way the Romanian social media star does it Bogdan it’s really fun. The young man, who calls himself Bodi Imită on Instagram, she combines elements of her environment and her imagination to offer fun attempts at recreating the fabulous outfits and looks of famous people.

Her creative approach to looking like a celebrity It’s all about taking ordinary things you find around the house and using them to make iconic outfits on a low budget. It is clearly much cheaper than buying a real one and its 101,000 followers on Instagram They laugh and enjoy their work very much.

To carry out his masterful recreations, Bogdan uses everything he can, including towels, sponges, food and much more. The list of celebrities whose looks he has recreated includes Camila Cabello, Beyonce, Madonna, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and many others.

“A few years ago I saw a page of a woman doing celebrity impressions. Celeste Barber is her name. She is the mother of skits, I liked her and I wanted to do it, so I did it,” said Bogdan.

YOU CAN SEE: Think about it: who is Kayode Ewumi, the man who became a meme by accident?

1.Jennifer Lopez

Bodi Imită recreated the scene in which the author of “The Ring” wore trouser boots versace.

YOU CAN SEE: What disease does Mr. Beast have, the youtuber who distributes millions of dollars in his videos?

2.Madonna

With the help of some pins, Bodi Imită emulated the ‘Queen of Pop’ in her look designed for the cover of her Rebel heart album.

YOU CAN SEE: Learn about the story of Harold, the old man who became a meme for his peculiar smile

3. Rihanna

“‘My God! Exactly the same”, commented a user in the photograph of the influencer. For this imitation, Bodi Imită she wore some vegetables on her head and black bags as a dress.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to the protagonist of the viral known as ‘The Fall of Edgar’?

4. Ariana Grande

The rabbit mask with ears of the popular singer Ariana Grande it was also recreated by Bodi Imită.

YOU CAN SEE: Do you remember Moymoy Palaboy? Find out what happened to the first youtubers, famous for their mime songs

5. Beyonce

The golden halo that the American singer Beyonce he wore in the grammys served as inspiration for Bodi.