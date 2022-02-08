Vin Diesel reveals details of the saga Fast and Furious 10

Fast and furious is preparing everything to shortly start filming what will be the penultimate installment of the saga, fast and furious 10. In addition, shortly after the work with said film is finished; production will resume for the last part, Fast and Furious 11.

Last year F.ast 9 took it upon himself to bring back Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his entire family to reveal something unknown from the protagonist’s past, a brother named Jakob Toretto (John Cena).

It turns out that the missing brother is a ruthless mercenary who uses cyber-terrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron) to destroy his brother. In addition to sweeping the box office; Fast 9 with its ending left the way ready for the next movie.

Now, to the delight of the fans, Vin Diesel shared news about the film. The actor published a video on his social networks where he comments that the main photography of the film will begin in a very short time and added that the Fast 10 has “great additions to the cast that are going to make this episode very, very exciting.”

Fast and Furious 10 Details

JASON MOMOA JOINS “FAST AND FURIOUS”! The saga starring Vin Diesel and his infinite faith will continue in its tenth installment to which our beloved Aquaman joins. “#FastAndFurious10” hits theaters in 2023. pic.twitter.com/tKBX5Ak64F – Cinema Al Touch (@CineAlToque_) January 30, 2022

One of the additions that Diesel speaks is the actor Jason Momoa, the one responsible for playing Aquaman in the DCEU joins the action saga as the new villain. One of the strengths of the saga is that it is always adding new stars to the story; so surely Jason won’t be the only one for Fast 10.