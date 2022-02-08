Vin Diesel Confirms ‘Fast 10’ Will Start Shooting Soon

Vin Diesel he has started to make fans nervous Fast&Furious with the first signs of the filming of Fast 10, the long-awaited tenth installment of the driving and action saga. If we already knew what it was going to be called after advertising in his son’s haircut, now we have a slight idea when to start production of one of the most famous and successful installments of the current box office. This is what Diesel himself has commented on his Instagram.

Diesel advances the filming of Fast 10

Diesel’s latest Instagram post shows us the star in Los Angeles and enjoying the races. NASCAR during the weekend. “Sending you all the positivity on this amazing Sunday!” comments Vin Diesel in the video. “The kids and I just saw a NASCAR race here in Los Angeles… And it was a really fun event… We all have that career mindset right now, as we are minutes away from the start of principal photography for Fast 10“says the actor.

We remind you that Fast & Furious 10 be the beginning of the end of the current saga, which will come in Two parts. As we know, the tenth film promises to be the biggest and wildest of the entire license, with an unprecedented gathering of characters. And yes, I will not be rock. The dispute between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson has worsened in recent monthswith a new anger from Johnson after Diesel’s attempt to close the gap, writing him a message in public that has not made him very funny. “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come”, Diesel came to write. “The world awaits the end of Fast 10… I say this for love … but you must introduce yourself, do not let the saga inactive, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you are up to the circumstances and fulfill your destiny,” he posted on networks.

“ We have a race mentality right now and we are close to starting to roll

Diesel’s plea to rock it did not sit well with the latter, who found the gesture particularly ugly. “I told him straight out that I would not return to the series. I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and always encourage the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance of my returning… We talked months ago about this”, concludes the actor. In other words: there will be Hobbs and Shaw -which will have a sequel- but nothing of Fast 10.