Video Adele singing I Drink Wine, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and the complete list of winners

In November 2021 that the Brit Awards will no longer use genre categories and that it would also revive the categories for best alternative act/rock, dance, hip hop/rap/grime and pop/R&B. Nominations were announced on December 18, 2021, with Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran, and Little Simz tied for most nominations. and the most nominations given to female acts since the 30th Brit Awards.
The British Phonographic Industry Awards were hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan and featured live shows from Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, Liam Gallagher, Adele, Dave, among others.
BRIT AWARDS WINNERS 2022
- Artist of the Year: Adele
- Songwriter of the Year: Ed Sheeran
- International Group of the Year: Silk Sonic by Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak.
- Choice Hip Hop/Rap Grime Actor: DAVE SANTANA
- Best New Artist: Little Simz
- Best International Act: Billie Eilish
- Rising Star: Holly Humberstone
- Group of the Year: Wolf Alice
- Best Dance Act: Becky Hill
- Choice Rock/Alternative Act: Sam Fender
- Best Pop/Rock Act: Dua Lipa
- Best International Song: Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo
- Song of the Year: Easy on me – Adele
