Video Adele singing I Drink Wine, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and the complete list of winners

The brit awards are the most important awards in the music industry in the United Kingdom. After the grammys , are the most prestigious and most desired awards. This year’s delivery was held at the emblematic The O2 in London with an in-person audience.

Recommended content | Oscar Awards 2022: complete list of nominees

In November 2021 that the Brit Awards will no longer use genre categories and that it would also revive the categories for best alternative act/rock, dance, hip hop/rap/grime and pop/R&B. Nominations were announced on December 18, 2021, with Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran, and Little Simz tied for most nominations. and the most nominations given to female acts since the 30th Brit Awards.

The British Phonographic Industry Awards were hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan and featured live shows from Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, Liam Gallagher, Adele, Dave, among others.

BRIT AWARDS WINNERS 2022

Artist of the Year: Adele

Songwriter of the Year: Ed Sheeran

International Group of the Year: Silk Sonic by Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak.

Choice Hip Hop/Rap Grime Actor: DAVE SANTANA

Best New Artist: Little Simz

Best International Act: Billie Eilish

Rising Star: Holly Humberstone

Group of the Year: Wolf Alice

Best Dance Act: Becky Hill

Choice Rock/Alternative Act: Sam Fender

Best Pop/Rock Act: Dua Lipa

Best International Song: Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

Song of the Year: Easy on me – Adele

In video | Vale & Las Áñez: a musical talk between twin sisters – Match Shock

Music unites us!