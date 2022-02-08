Venezuelan works on the most anticipated video game starring Vin Diesel

1350762

Caracas.- The Venezuelan Jesús Conde (@jesuscondeconcept), known in the video game community for his work for Ark 2is a conceptual artist who managed to migrate to Spain taking advantage of his artistic talent.

The 35-year-old man from Carabobo told the whistle who migrated in 2014 after his work was affected by the failure of electricity and internet services in Venezuela.

“I had an animation studio called Cotufa Studio (…) We did several important projects but something always happened, the power went out or the internet went down (…) I told my partners that I would leave and a year after resigning, I left, “he said.

Count decided to request a student visa along with his partner, who took courses when they arrived in the North American country. «I saw it as something in favor, because you could ask at the institute to be assigned to an artistic studio to carry out internships or internships».

The artist assured that coming to a country directly to study is a great advantage because it helps to better introduce oneself into the community. “You meet people from that country, you find out what places are hiring and you are expanding your knowledge.”

While living in Venezuela, Conde had already had the opportunity to work with Wildcard Studiosthe developers of the famous game Ark Y Ark 2and thanks to a comment on Twitter he managed to return to the company.

«Once I commented on Twitter that they shouldn’t complain so much about working for free, because I worked six months without pay and I don’t complain about anything because it was where I learned the most, they started paying me and I did very well (…) As a result of that comment they contacted me again, “he said.

Jesús says that although he has had other job opportunities, he maintains his loyalty and passion with Wildcard Studios. «These people gave me the opportunity to take a big leap (…) Something I wanted, it happened by itself, which is to be in a big project. in the case of Ark, a animated series what will it bring More attention”.

Conde is part of the project Ark 2one of the most anticipated video games for this 2022, and which will be starred by the American actor Vin Dieselwho in the trailer sports a costumes designed by the Venezuelan.

The artist advises those who want to get to work in a video game company to have patience and improve their techniques. «You need to spend a couple of years hitting the digital tablet (…) Before there were not all the things that can be distracting today. Who wants to achieve something, must have zero distractions to concentrate for a good amount of time.

Daniela CarrascoView_2

