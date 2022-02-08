Vehement and rebellious, the first woman to vote in Argentina, she fought for her right to practice medicine and ended up assassinated?

At only 6 years old, and very far from her homeland, nothing would make Julieta imagine what her new country had in store for her. Born in 1873 in Briga Marittima, then – and until 1947 – an Italian town in the Province of Cuneo, she arrived in Argentina.

Her professional training began with her admission to the Colegio Nacional de La Plata -an institution exclusively for men- where she became the first woman to obtain a Bachelor’s degree, an essential step that allowed her to follow the path of women such as Cecilia Grierson and Elida Step, the first women to enter the Faculty of Medicine. She managed to be admitted as a student of that career in 1896, and after two years she graduated as a pharmacist. The protagonist is Julieta Lanteri and she would not go down in history just for being the sixth (some lists put her fifth) woman to graduate as a doctor. Among her merits are having been the first female voter in Argentine history (and she was a foreigner!) and being the founder of the national feminist party. Her abrupt end in a “supposed accident” made her influence in society clear.

Lanteri in one of his photos with his signature General Archive of the Nation

A doctor in the “brothel of South America”

At the age of 34, Julieta Lanteri approved her doctoral thesis under the title “Contribution to the study of malignant deciduoma”, with a grade of 8 points, and received the degree of Doctor of Medicine and Surgery.

Thus, she became one of the first female doctors and the first Italian woman to achieve a university degree in our country. She soon knew that practicing the profession she loved would not be easy for her. However, he managed to get his appointment in the Public Assistance of Buenos Aires, a task that no medical man was interested in and that was covered by the most advanced students of the career, and once in his position he took charge of the administration of the smallpox vaccine.

In 1909, it was she who proposed to the Association of Argentine University Women the organization of an International Women’s Congress for the celebrations of the Centennial of the May Revolution. The idea was accepted and the following year it materialized, Julieta Lanteri was appointed general secretary of the meeting.

Among so many issues raised, there is one that surprises: prostitution. At that time, Buenos Aires was considered “the brothel of South America” ​​due to the number of immigrant women who were brought to the country deceived by various trafficking networks and then enslaved in them.

During those days of 1910, Argentine feminists also addressed the issue of civil rights and equality with men, absolute divorce, alcohol abuse and the recognition of paternity of children.

Another event that marked her life was that that same year the Faculty of Medicine denied her request to be assigned to the Department of Mental Illness on the grounds that she was Italian, which led her to request her Argentine citizenship, which was granted, and although he returned to the Faculty to claim for his position, he was again denied. Lanteri had married a young American 14 years younger than her, but her relationship did not prosper and in a few months she was already separated from her.

His vehemence and rebelliousness, appealing to the fact that with the citizenship card he should be recognized “all the prerogatives that correspond to him” as an “Argentine citizen”, he presented himself to register on the electoral roll. In a first instance ruling, ratified by the Federal Chamber, it was established that “there was no legal impediment to prevent a woman from exercising the right to vote.”

Lanteri was incorporated into the register as the only woman and voted in the elections.

On the morning of November 23, 1911, she entered the parish of San Juan Evangelista in La Boca, as corresponded to her home, and all eyes fell on her figure, all the men present were stunned to see her line up to vote and to make their suffrage effective in the municipal elections, making that particular moment a historical fact.

But unfortunately she was not able to repeat the experience at the national level: she was unable to register because the registers were made from the lists of compulsory military service and -by mandate of the Sáenz Peña law that endorsed that situation-, she was told that being a woman did not meet that requirement. She, outraged and annoyed, went to a Palermo barracks to fulfill that obligation, a possibility that was obviously denied to her.

Despite the deterioration, the photograph, from the collection of the General Archive of the Nation, is valid as a document, in which Lanteri is seen consulting at a table if there are any ballots of his. Archive

Another stone in her path, but also another motivation that ignited her ideas, was the law that determined that women could not vote, but nothing referred to the fact of being elected. Quickly and appealing to the constitutional principle that maintains that no one can be deprived of what the law does not prohibit, she convened a group of women and presented herself as a candidate for national deputy for the city of Buenos Aires with a new group: the National Feminist Party.

“It is an affirmation of my conscience that tells me that I am doing my duty, an affirmation of my independence that satisfies my spirit and does not submit to false chains of moral and intellectual slavery, and an affirmation of my sex, of which I am proud and for which I want to fight”, he wielded without hesitation.

Buenos Aires was wallpapered with a poster with the face of Julieta Lanteri and the legend: “In Congress a bench is waiting for me, take me to her”, a motto with which she promoted her candidacy also in the intervals of some show. Despite knowing that she would not win the seat, she shocked public opinion about the need to grant the right to vote for women. There she did not finish that journey, she organized a mock street vote in which about two thousand people participated. Because of this fact, they not only treated her crazy, but also made news of her in the newspapers.

Julieta Lanteri, the first woman to vote in Argentina and Latin America, founder and candidate for the National Feminist Party, 1932. General Archive of the Nation

That was not going to stop her and she insisted on her candidacy for national deputy, in the elections of 1922, 1924, 1926 and 1930. Even given the country’s political circumstances, due to the military coup by General José Félix Uriburu, who not only banned the UCR but instead reinstated political fraud, she was not going to omit the feminist front.

Uriburu created a paramilitary organization: the Civic Legion that joined the crusade to “recover national values” and persecuted all those who attacked the homeland and the family with foreign ideologies that had nothing to do with Argentina.

Dr. Julieta Lanteri did not abandon her militancy, but it was not a time for claims, she was also covered by debts that came from legal proceedings for her claims for women’s rights, and that is why she dedicated herself full time to medicine.

After the fraudulent elections of 1932, he brought the Feminist Party out of lethargy and summoned all its members. But she would not be allowed to carry out her mission, the next day in the heart of Buenos Aires, in Diagonal Norte and Suipacha, a car that could not be identified, ran her over, caused a skull fracture and died two days later in Hospital.

The police wanted to cover up the fact, when the file of the supposed “accident” was requested, it was not legible, it seemed that they had spilled a glass of water on the writing. Over time, it was learned that the driver was a member of the Civic Legion.

Dr. Julieta Lanteri is today part of the banner of women’s rights in Argentina, she was not only the first female vote but a tireless and unwavering precursor to the fight. Her famous phrase fully describes her: “Rights are not begged, they are conquered”