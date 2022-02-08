Uvariopsis dicaprio | Scientists baptize a new species with the name of Leonardo DiCaprio

In recent years, Leonardo Dicaprio has made so many headlines for his work as defense of the environment as for his profession. The actor is an ardent environmentalist whose convictions have been rewarded in the best possible way: a new botanical species identified by science has been named after him, Uvariopsis dicaprio. The small tree is native to the forests of Ebo (Cameroon), an area on which DiCaprio directed a preservation campaign.

The species, about four meters high, is an evergreen tree in danger of extinction and its existence has been cataloged by professionals from the Royal Botanic Gardens in the United Kingdom. Only 50 specimens have been found in the intricate jungle of Ebo, which has been saved thanks to popular pressure and the echo of the actor.

In 2020, the Cameroonian government announced an initiative to cut down nearly 70,000 hectares of the roughly 200,000 hectares that make up Ebo, also home to gorillas and elephants. The noise DiCaprio and other activists made paralyzed government plans.

In a statement, Dr. Martin Cheek of the Royal Botanic Gardens explained the decision for this just baptism: “We greatly appreciate the support Leo gave us in the campaign to protect Ebo last year, so it seemed appropriate to honor him as this way, naming a unique species of this forest in his honor.”